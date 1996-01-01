-
2022 Rock & Roll HOF Nominees
https://www.billboard.com/music/awar...es-1235026206/
" Indie auteur Beck, rock hitmaker Pat Benatar, art rocker Kate Bush, new wave oddballs Devo, new wave chart-toppers Duran Duran, hip-hop heavyweight Eminem, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, heavy metal fixtures Judas Priest, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, political rock outfit MC5, proto-punks New York Dolls, country legend Dolly Parton, rap-metal outfit Rage Against the Machine, R&B hitmaker Lionel Richie, pop singer-songwriter Carly Simon, alt hip-hop icons A Tribe Called Quest and pop vocal pro Dionne Warwick are all nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. "
The Dolly Parton nomination ? She's a HOF country singer with great pop music crossover success. . .I think the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is morphing into the "Sold a lot of records Hall of Fame."
Who do you think the five inductees will be out of the above group of 17 nominees ?
Fan voting is available: https://vote.rockhall.com/en/
