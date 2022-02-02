-
Other Games: Ground Hog Day - 02. 02. 22
Full Line-Up: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20202/group/50
Florida @ Missouri - Noon - SECN
4:00
#4 Purdue @ Minn - BTN
Vandy @ #5 Kentucky - SECN
Butler @ #21 Xavier - CBSSN
Notre Dame @ Miami
Pitt @ Wake - ESPN2
FSU @ Clemson - ACCN
Arkansas @ Georgia - ESPNU
Tulane @ #5 Houston - 5:00 - ESPN+
6:00
#11 Wisconsin @ #18 Illinois - BTN
Syracuse @ NC State - ESPN2
GA Tech @ VA Tech - ACCN
Ok. State @ Kansas St - ESPNU
Dayton @ VCU - CBSSN
#12 Villanova @ #24 Marquette - 7:00 - FS1
Some good games on the schedule. Be careful out there.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules