Thread: Zags at UOP - "No Contest"

Zags at UOP - "No Contest"
Foiled again for another CA game...from their AD
"Thank you for your interest in the Pacific v. Gonzaga mens basketball game. Due to the numerous postponements that occurred in January, there are a few WCC games that have not been rescheduled to date. At this point, the WCC office has declared some of these a no contest as a new date is simply not feasible for both teams based on their current schedules. Unfortunately, this is one of those games, which we just recently learned, so it will not be rescheduled (unless there are further postponements that open a new date).
Our external team is working on a public communication to share with folks so they can select another game, request a credit on their account, or request a refund, etc..
Thank you,
Janet D. Lucas
Director of Athletics
University of the Pacific"
