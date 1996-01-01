Thread: Zags at UOP - "No Contest"

Results 1 to 7 of 7

Zags at UOP - "No Contest"

    Zags at UOP - "No Contest"

    Foiled again for another CA game...from their AD

    "Thank you for your interest in the Pacific v. Gonzaga mens basketball game. Due to the numerous postponements that occurred in January, there are a few WCC games that have not been rescheduled to date. At this point, the WCC office has declared some of these a no contest as a new date is simply not feasible for both teams based on their current schedules. Unfortunately, this is one of those games, which we just recently learned, so it will not be rescheduled (unless there are further postponements that open a new date).



    Our external team is working on a public communication to share with folks so they can select another game, request a credit on their account, or request a refund, etc..



    Thank you,

    Janet D. Lucas

    Director of Athletics

    University of the Pacific"
    The true measure of a Jesuit education, said former Superior General Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, is not what our students do, but who they become.
    Not sure how I feel about this. It improves our strength of schedule at least.
    We should try to reschedule the LMU game for the 22nd. Yes, that would make 3 consecutive road games, but if you don't like the heat, best to stay out of the freaking kitchen. I'm sure our boys can handle 3 games in one week, with liberal bench play.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45
    We should try to reschedule the LMU game for the 22nd. Yes, that would make 3 consecutive road games, but if you don't like the heat, best to stay out of the freaking kitchen. I'm sure our boys can handle 3 games in one week, with liberal bench play.
    "road games." I say do it. Just more reps for the freshmen.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn
    Go Zags!!!
    But sure why this matters. If anything, its a plus for us


    Just like the opportunity to see the Zags in person. Santa Clara was a bust, hopefully USF is a go and won't go back to St.Mary's garage unless I can land reserved seats.

Go Zags!!

    Go Zags!!
    The true measure of a Jesuit education, said former Superior General Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, is not what our students do, but who they become.
    And now the process of trying to get my money back for the tickets begins...
    My posts indicate that I don't seem to follow college basketball all that closely.
