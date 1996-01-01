Thanks to that little omicron surge... this is the Zags first true 2 game road trip in WCC play. Zags are first heading to San Diego to take on the Toreros. USD is coming in with a two game win streak and have won 3 of their last 5. They are currently 3rd in conference with a 6-3 conference record. Will the Toreros slay the BULLdogs and pull off the upset or will the Zag gore their aspirations? Yeah... I know... stretching the metaphors a bit thin there.
What are you hoping to see on Thursday? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?
Have at it boys and girls!