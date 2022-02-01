-
Other Games: TUE - 02. 01. 22
No WCC action today. Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20201/group/50
Top 25 / Notables
Creighton @ #17 UConn - 3:30 - FS1
4:00
#10 Kansas @ #20 Iowa State - ESPN
#13 Michigan St @ MD - ESPN2
Texas A&M @ #22 Tennessee - SECN
Davidson @ St. Bonaventure - CBSSN
Rutgers @ NW - BTN
UNC @ Louisville - 5:00 - ACCN
Seton Hall @ G'town - 5:30 - FS1
6:00
Alabama @ #1 Auburn - ESPN
#23 Texas @ #14 Texas Tech - ESPN2
#15 Providence @ St. John's - CBSSN
Ole Miss @ #25 LSU - SECN
Nebraska @ Michigan - BTN
Tulsa @ Wichita St - ESPNU
Cal @ Stanford - 7:00 - PAC12
UNR @ UNLV - 7:30 - FS1
Happy Tuesday. Be careful out there.
