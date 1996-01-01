Thread: Andrew Nembhard Named to @Hoophall Bob Cousy Award Top 10 List

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Andrew Nembhard Named to @Hoophall Bob Cousy Award Top 10 List

    Andrew Nembhard Named to @Hoophall Bob Cousy Award Top 10 List

    Congrats, Andrew!
    Gonzaga Basketball
    @ZagMBB
    .@AndrewNembhard named to @Hoophall #CousyAward Top 10
    ��Press Release: https://bit.ly/3rflCfz
    Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which has now been narrowed to 10.

    Nembhard leads the West Coast Conference in assists per game (5.3) and is second in assist to turnover ratio (2.7). He's dishing out 6.8 assists per outing so far in conference play. The senior is third in the league with 1.7 steals per game. Nembhard is scoring 10.2 points per contest. He has three 20-point games this season and nine games where he has five or more assists.
    2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates*

    Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama
    Wendell Green Jr.,Auburn
    James Akinjo,Baylor
    Isaiah Stevens,Colorado State
    Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga
    Sahvir Wheeler,,Kentucky
    Will Richardson, Oregon
    Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
    Tyger Campbell, UCLA
    Collin Gillespie, Villanova

    *Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2021-22 season*

    For more information on the 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, February 4.
