Thread: Andrew Nembhard Named to @Hoophall Bob Cousy Award Top 10 List

Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 18th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball. A national committee of college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which has now been narrowed to 10.Nembhard leads the West Coast Conference in assists per game (5.3) and is second in assist to turnover ratio (2.7). He's dishing out 6.8 assists per outing so far in conference play. The senior is third in the league with 1.7 steals per game. Nembhard is scoring 10.2 points per contest. He has three 20-point games this season and nine games where he has five or more assists.