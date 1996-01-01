Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Jan 31 Polls ( Week 13 )

  Today, 09:24 AM
    RenoZag
    Default Jan 31 Polls ( Week 13 )

    AP Poll Press Release:

    https://apnews.com/article/sports-ba...8f79f075766627

    Auburn remained No. 1 in The Associated Press mens college basketball poll for the second straight week, while Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years.

    Bruce Pearls Tigers earned 49 of 61 first-place votes to extend the programs first stay at the top and stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga, which earned the other 12 first-place votes. Auburn (20-1) has won 17 straight games since losing a double-overtime game to Connecticut in November.

    UCLA climbed to No. 3, followed by Purdue  which claimed its first No. 1 ranking earlier this season  and Kentucky. John Caliparis Wildcats (17-4) had the weeks biggest jump, rising seven spots after winning by 18 at Kansas on Saturday.

    This marks the highest ranking for Kentucky since the 2019-20 season, when the Wildcats spent one week at No. 1 in the first regular-season poll and sat at No. 6 in early March.
    1 to 25 list here: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-col...asketball-poll


    But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
  Today, 09:28 AM
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    Oops. Didn’t see your post. Please delete mine.
  Today, 09:30 AM
    RenoZag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    Oops. Didn’t see your post. Please delete mine.
    No big deal, ZO. I can't delete it. Sooner or later a moderator will mosey along who can. Have a great day.
  Today, 09:49 AM
    zagdontzig
    Default

    Three top 25 wins, one loss, and one unranked loss to Alabama (one space away from being ranked). Not a bad year so far, but would like another shot at Duke and Alabama. With Baylor losing, it was a good week for our nonconference opponents.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 10:33 AM
    RenoZag
    Default

    Auburn & Gonzaga tied for 1st in the Coaches Poll, 16 first place votes each, 784 points.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings
  Today, 11:01 AM
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Tommy's boys have been knocked down to a #4 seed in Palm's latest bracketology. It would behoove them to win twice this week, otherwise their whole season could spin out of control.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
  Today, 12:11 PM
    Default

    Zags keep winning and our #1 votes keep dropping. Pretty soon Kentucky will be agitating to jump over too.

    Meanwhile Bruce Pearl had a good week signing a $50M contract "Pearl, 61, said the new deal "wasn't that hard" to agree on."

    Guess probation and failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance are not of a concern to Auburn when you finally get that initial #1 ranking.

    ZZ
