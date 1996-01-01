Thread: Jan 31 Polls ( Week 13 )

Auburn remained No. 1 in The Associated Press mens college basketball poll for the second straight week, while Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years.Bruce Pearls Tigers earned 49 of 61 first-place votes to extend the programs first stay at the top and stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga, which earned the other 12 first-place votes. Auburn (20-1) has won 17 straight games since losing a double-overtime game to Connecticut in November.UCLA climbed to No. 3, followed by Purdue  which claimed its first No. 1 ranking earlier this season  and Kentucky. John Caliparis Wildcats (17-4) had the weeks biggest jump, rising seven spots after winning by 18 at Kansas on Saturday.This marks the highest ranking for Kentucky since the 2019-20 season, when the Wildcats spent one week at No. 1 in the first regular-season poll and sat at No. 6 in early March.