Thread: Jan 31 Polls ( Week 13 )

AP Poll Press Release:
https://apnews.com/article/sports-ba...8f79f075766627
Auburn remained No. 1 in The Associated Press mens college basketball poll for the second straight week, while Kentucky jumped into the top five for the first time in more than two years.
Bruce Pearls Tigers earned 49 of 61 first-place votes to extend the programs first stay at the top and stay comfortably ahead of Gonzaga, which earned the other 12 first-place votes. Auburn (20-1) has won 17 straight games since losing a double-overtime game to Connecticut in November.
UCLA climbed to No. 3, followed by Purdue which claimed its first No. 1 ranking earlier this season and Kentucky. John Caliparis Wildcats (17-4) had the weeks biggest jump, rising seven spots after winning by 18 at Kansas on Saturday.
This marks the highest ranking for Kentucky since the 2019-20 season, when the Wildcats spent one week at No. 1 in the first regular-season poll and sat at No. 6 in early March.