Thread: So! What do you think? Are we going to win it all?

    How are we going to do in March Madness at the end of the season? Thats the question.

    I woke up this morning with many thoughts about this year's Zag team and would like to share some of those with you this morning. And I am really interested in what YOU think. We're about 2/3 of the way through the season now; so we have a pretty good idea about the team. I've watched this team develop over the last month, and I now believe it's a really great team.

    A month ago I really had my doubts that this team could win it all, even if we've been rated #1 in the Polls off and on (mostly on) all year, and #1 or #2 on Kenpom (also mostly on). I was mostly concerned about the 3 point shooting at the time, as well as, the turnovers. I believed that if both of those problems continued, the Zags would most likely not make it past the Sweet 16. But as we have all witnessed, both have improved immensely. And that's great news for us fans. Saturday night we sank 18, an unbelievable number. Portland provided us with a good test to see what we could do if teams sagged off of our outside shooters and plugged the middle of the key. Well, our boys showed 'em. And in the past few games the turnovers have mostly been under 10. And has been written, Nembhard has not had a turnover in 3 games now.

    A month ago I also had doubts about Holmgren. I really began to wonder if he really was the best incoming freshman in his class, and was even wonder if he was in the top 10. It appeared that he really wasn't the really good outside shooter that I had heard about. Well, we have seen how that he now really is that great outside shooter, and is beginning to cut down on his turnovers as he's beginning to adjust to Division 1 speed and athletic talent at this level. Earlier in the year he seemed clumsy at times and had a tendency to force things in the middle and down low. He has made great progress in both of these areas too, and has become a very smooth player.

    I also want to say a little bit about the chemistry. Chemistry is so important. It's one of the most important things when it comes to the success of a team. We have known all along that there is plenty of talent on this team, but for the first half of the year the chemistry was really not very good. There were a lot of new players, and a Senior Transfer and I could see they were not used to playing together. And so I feel that this most important factor in success that the Zags have really come together and the chemistry is as good as any other Zag team I've seen play in the past 22 years. It's now so beautiful to watch this team play.

    I want to say a little bit about Timme. For most of the season the team relied heavily on Timme to score. And he did most of the time. But as teams began to double and triple team him, he began to have problems, as almost all of our talented post players in the past had to learn, and all of them had to learn to pass out of the double and triple teams. It's taken time for Timme to learn this skill, but in the last few games I see that he is getting a lot better at it. I believe he still has a ways to go in becoming a high level passer, and sometimes he makes very poor passes, and it's frustrating to see. But He's learning that he doesn't have to be the highest scorer in every game. And the team has learned that as well.

    When analyzing a team's success against high level competition, one must talk about the bench. I LOVE our bench players this year. LOVE. haha Watson has come on to be the awesome player that we all thought that he could be. He has added so much to this team. When you have a player like him on the bench who can score ten plus points a game, you've got a gem. His capabilities to me, are equal to Collins' who was the best bench player Gonzaga ever had and was a first round pick in the NBA. Watson is that good imo. And Hickman is a very capable scorer and excellent defensive player. And so is Sallis. When these 3 guys are in the game with Nembhard and Holmgren, Gonzaga has an absolutely great defensvie team, and we're seeing these guys in the game together more and more. IMO we have the bench players who will help lead this team to the Final Four. And hopefully beyond.

    So do I believe that this team can win a national championship? Yes I do. I can believe this because I believe that this years team IS better than last years. In order to win a national championship they would have to be. And I think they are. Holmgren is every bit as good as Suggs, and IMO better, and that's a hell of a statement to make. Suggs led last year's team to the championship game, and Holmgren will lead us to the national championship. I also have come to believe that we now have the outside shooters to also make this happen. Nembhard and Holmgren have really improved their outside shooting in the last few weeks. And Bolton, Strawter and Hickman have always been pretty good. I believe we now have a 3 point shooting team that is as great as last year's team, and Imo I now think it's better. My conclusion is Yes, we can win the national championship. AND WILL.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!!
    I know I certainly had my doubts after the Alabama/Duke/Tarleton St games, but I would bet now that the Zags would take both the Tide & Dukies if they had a rematch based on the way everyone is playing now. Something has also changed about Holmgren - it feels like things have just clicked for him now offensively. Finally it is an extremely good sign that the 3pt shooting average has steadily moved up, as that just makes this team so much more lethal. I certainly think they are the odds-on favorite to finally take home the trophy this year. Additionally I just don't think there are any teams that really scare me like Baylor did last year.
    Two keys for me........................Holmgren's continued increase in comfort level and Nemby running the show efficiently. When both those things are clicking the guys are almost unbeatable, and play beautiful basketball. Would also like to add timing, or fate, especially comparing this years team to last years. Last years team was incredible throughout the year, but went cold in the Final Four from 3. If the guys are to win it all, that simply can't happen.

    Love these guys, just like every year since the mid-70's. They definitely have the talent and chemistry, just have to continue to do it on the big stage in March and April. It's really unfair that the entire season comes down to (hopefully) 6 win or go home games in March and April, but that's the bar the program has set.

    Can't wait to watch.................

    Go ZAGS
    Two keys for me........................Holmgren's continued increase in comfort level and Nemby running the show efficiently. When both those things are clicking the guys are almost unbeatable, and play beautiful basketball. Would also like to add timing, or fate, especially comparing this years team to last years. Last years team was incredible throughout the year, but went cold in the Final Four from 3. If the guys are to win it all, that simply can't happen.

    Love these guys, just like every year since the mid-70's. They definitely have the talent and chemistry, just have to continue to do it on the big stage in March and April. It's really unfair that the entire season comes down to (hopefully) 6 win or go home games in March and April, but that's the bar the program has set.

    Can't wait to watch.................

    Go ZAGS
    Regarding last year's team - if Chet was playing in that game against Baylor, I wonder if he makes the difference?
    I think this team is more complete than any of the Zags team before it. Defensively, they are incredible as of late. They seem to be able to exert their will on teams. If they want to shot clock them, they either do or force bad shots at the end of the clock. They trap better than any Zag team I can remember. This is especially true when Watson is in. He has such quick hands in those traps that he invariably forces a TO. Offensively, as of late they seem to start slow. But as a group, they are so good a reading defenses that by mid-way through the first half they almost seem to be dissecting the defense with the precision of a neurosurgeon.

    I still worry a bit about physical teams and rebounding (LMU having its way on the offensive boards was ugly). That said, I do think this team is quite capable of winning it all.
    Start Hickman and I think our chances improve.
    Go Zags!!!
    When analyzing a team's success against high level competition, one must talk about the bench. I LOVE our bench players this year. LOVE. haha Watson has come on to be the awesome player that we all thought that he could be. He has added so much to this team. When you have a player like him on the bench who can score ten plus points a game, you've got a gem. His capabilities to me, are equal to Collins' who was the best bench player Gonzaga ever had and was a first round pick in the NBA. Watson is that good imo. And Hickman is a very capable scorer and excellent defensive player. And so is Sallis. When these 3 guys are in the game with Nembhard and Holmgren, Gonzaga has an absolutely great defensvie team, and we're seeing these guys in the game together more and more. IMO we have the bench players who will help lead this team to the Final Four. And hopefully beyond.
    I agree. Would y’all agree the rotation of the bench minutes seems different the last few games? Subs come in later. But Watson, Hickman, Sallis nearly come in the same time and get a long run. Seem earlier we might get a sub at 16-14 minutes mark. Now it seems these guys come in around 12. Watson maybe a little earlier. From my less than professional observation sense Few wants the bench guys to play together. Maybe this is driven by analytics or ability to press together.
    Couldn't have said it better myself Reborn. I wish we could get another test against a highly ranked opponent before tournament time. I imagine we will see people pack it in on Timme, but close out more aggressively against our shooters when we play a better team than Portland. I'm glad the guys are proving that they can make that shot. I would just love to see it against someone good.
    Regarding last year's team - if Chet was playing in that game against Baylor, I wonder if he makes the difference?
    Great question Strike...............

    If Chet was on last years team, he would only have had to make a difference in the first 7 minutes against Baylor. That's when the game was lost. Maybe Chet would have kept the UCLA game from going into OT, and the resulting "hangover" against Baylor at the start of the game.

    Chet is definitely getting more comfortable out there, love to see it.

    Go ZAGS
    Couldn't have said it better myself Reborn. I wish we could get another test against a highly ranked opponent before tournament time. I imagine we will see people pack it in on Timme, but close out more aggressively against our shooters when we play a better team than Portland. I'm glad the guys are proving that they can make that shot. I would just love to see it against someone good.
    I wanted to get back to you about you're desire to have our boys play a higher ranked team before the NCAA tournament. The Zags' schedule is going to be pretty tough going forward. Let's start with St Mary's who is now ranked #20 on Kenpom, which is the website I like best when evaluating teams, Other teams ranked around 20th: Alabama, Michigan St, Ohio St, Iowa and Iowa St....Then we have BYU who is ranked 28th on Kenpom and teams ranked around 28th: USC, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina (all real good teams) and finally San Francisco which is ranked 36th: Teams around that number are about the same as those ranked around 28th So you can see that games with those 3 WCC teams are going to be tough, especially when we consider that we will be playing all 3 of those teams on the Road. And then there will be the WCC Tournament where we will most likely play 2 of those teams. I would also throw in Santa Clara because I feel they're a great team to prepare us for the NCAA Tournament.

    Gonzaga has had the luxury of playing these tough teams at home, and we haven't even played St Mary's yet. But it will be much tougher on the road. I am really looking forward to the rest of the games this year becausem the boys are going to be challenged in a way they have not been challenged so far.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    I agree. Would y'all agree the rotation of the bench minutes seems different the last few games? Subs come in later. But Watson, Hickman, Sallis nearly come in the same time and get a long run. Seem earlier we might get a sub at 16-14 minutes mark. Now it seems these guys come in around 12. Watson maybe a little earlier. From my less than professional observation sense Few wants the bench guys to play together. Maybe this is driven by analytics or ability to press together.
    As I mentioned in my thread, Watson, Hickman and Salis are now playing together more. They are in when we press full court. And overall I believe that this is our best defensive team, and I feel that Mark Few thinks they are too. Watson and Sallis especially are high level defensive players. Strawther, is not the best defensive player, and honestly neither is Timme. So when we need defense our bench players will be in. Also Sallis' minutes have been increasing because he's really a tougm give it a 110% player. He adds so much energy to the team when he's in. Also Watson could just as easily be a starter.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    I think this team is more complete than any of the Zags team before it. Defensively, they are incredible as of late. They seem to be able to exert their will on teams. If they want to shot clock them, they either do or force bad shots at the end of the clock. They trap better than any Zag team I can remember. This is especially true when Watson is in. He has such quick hands in those traps that he invariably forces a TO. Offensively, as of late they seem to start slow. But as a group, they are so good a reading defenses that by mid-way through the first half they almost seem to be dissecting the defense with the precision of a neurosurgeon.

I still worry a bit about physical teams and rebounding (LMU having its way on the offensive boards was ugly). That said, I do think this team is quite capable of winning it all.

    I still worry a bit about physical teams and rebounding (LMU having its way on the offensive boards was ugly). That said, I do think this team is quite capable of winning it all.
    Very good analysis, LIZF. Thanks. I like the line about "dissecting the defense with the precision of a neurosurgeon." Nice
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    The Zags' schedule is going to be pretty tough going forward. Let's start with St Mary's who is now ranked #20 on KenPom. . . Other teams ranked around 20th: Alabama, Michigan St, Ohio St, Iowa and Iowa St....Then we have BYU who is ranked 28th on KenPom and teams ranked around 28th: USC, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina (all real good teams) and finally San Francisco which is ranked 36th: Teams around that number are about the same as those ranked around 28th So you can see that games with those 3 WCC teams are going to be tough, especially when we consider that we will be playing all 3 of those teams on the Road. And then there will be the WCC Tournament where we will most likely play 2 of those teams. I would also throw in Santa Clara because I feel they're a great team to prepare us for the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga has had the luxury of playing these tough teams at home, and we haven't even played St Mary's yet. But it will be much tougher on the road. I am really looking forward to the rest of the games this year because the boys are going to be challenged in a way they have not been challenged so far.

    Gonzaga has had the luxury of playing these tough teams at home, and we haven't even played St Mary's yet. But it will be much tougher on the road. I am really looking forward to the rest of the games this year because the boys are going to be challenged in a way they have not been challenged so far.
    Solid observation, Reborn. Should the Zags emerge unscathed from that stretch of games, I think a lot of fans will sign up for the enthusiastic positive outlook you posted in the OP.
    I wanted to get back to you about you're desire to have our boys play a higher ranked team before the NCAA tournament. The Zags' schedule is going to be pretty tough going forward. Let's start with St Mary's who is now ranked #20 on Kenpom, which is the website I like best when evaluating teams, Other teams ranked around 20th: Alabama, Michigan St, Ohio St, Iowa and Iowa St....Then we have BYU who is ranked 28th on Kenpom and teams ranked around 28th: USC, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina (all real good teams) and finally San Francisco which is ranked 36th: Teams around that number are about the same as those ranked around 28th So you can see that games with those 3 WCC teams are going to be tough, especially when we consider that we will be playing all 3 of those teams on the Road. And then there will be the WCC Tournament where we will most likely play 2 of those teams. I would also throw in Santa Clara because I feel they're a great team to prepare us for the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga has had the luxury of playing these tough teams at home, and we haven't even played St Mary's yet. But it will be much tougher on the road. I am really looking forward to the rest of the games this year becausem the boys are going to be challenged in a way they have not been challenged so far.

Go Zags!!!

    Gonzaga has had the luxury of playing these tough teams at home, and we haven't even played St Mary's yet. But it will be much tougher on the road. I am really looking forward to the rest of the games this year becausem the boys are going to be challenged in a way they have not been challenged so far.

    Go Zags!!!
    good points, thank you
    A month ago I thought we were missing a toughness piece inside and some intensity on perimeter defense. The emergence of Watson alleviates the first concern, and the continued emergence of Hickman and Salas on both ends of the floor puts us right there in legitimate title conversation. Still have to have good matchups and a little luck in the tourney. I like our chances
    Why not -- I think we are playing at our highest level now. We do have some road tests coming forward - BYU, USF, St. Mary's - I think we will do fine and come out on top.

    One thought that has bugged me this year -- is it baked into the recipe that Coach K goes out on top? It never seems to fail that the results favor sentiment, thoughts?
    Preach, Bornie, preach.
    My thoughts are, yes, these Zags are absolutely capable of playing well enough to win a national championship but I would not go so far as to say they are better than the previous two FF teams or that they will in fact win (though I certainly hope they do) because:

    1) The 2021-22 Zags are young and have four 1st or 2nd year college players who will have to all play great for them to go all the way. Previous Zags' teams had more veterans with some amazing young talent sprinkled in but did not rely on first or second year players to the degree this year's team does: Strawther; Holmgren; Hickman; Sallis.

    2) There are a lot more veteran, experienced and really really good teams in college hoops this season than there has been since before the one-and-done era began. This is due to both the instantly eligible transfer rule and the extra year of eligibility due to Covid.

    3) Quality post depth. Zags have Watson off the bench and that is about it in terms of high quality post player depth...and I still think he is not all that comfortable as a 4/5 and is more like a 3/4 tweener in terms of skill and physicality. Teams with big boy bigs (Kentucky; Purdue; Kansas; Duke; Baylor; Arizona) may well just outmuscle Zags and beat them down on the boards. Holmgren is fantastic but cannot keep 240+ lb 20-22 year olds off the glass or out of the paint when Timme is on the bench.
    I think this year’s team is better than last year’s team as well, but we can definitely win a national title if they weren’t. Last year’s Baylor team was one of the best of the last decade or so. There isn’t another opponent like that this year.

    I think there are several teams that can beat us if we have an OK game. Kentucky is probably the team I fear most to be honest. But yes, I think the Zags are the best team in college basketball this year and wish we had more chances to prove it after Christmas. You can argue we’ve played a bunch of inferior teams, which is true, but also can say our fairly young team would take a couple months to gel and hit our stride. Chet especially, our best player, is more comfortable now than he was in November/December.

    Will we win it all? Who knows. Tournament is set up to be random. Definitely have a good chance.
    It all depends on who we play in March. If Auburn, Purdue, and / or UCLA get upset before the FF, might as well hand us the gold key to the pooper. Those are the only 3 teams I think can beat us. I don't fear Kansas, Baylor, or Wisky at all.
    Short answer: we have the pieces to make it happen. As do several other teams. Only one can win it all; we could do that, but we could also lose as early as the Sweet 16.

    As in all years, we need to play well, get good draws, and have the ball bounce our way. I am as hopeful as anyone that this year is the year, but also realistic to know that more likely than not, this year is not the year given straight odds and probabilities. Regardless, Go Zags.
    We have seemingly had several good draws of late, capped off by last year where no one in the region could hang with us and we had beaten the 2 and 3 by double digits earlier in the season.

    2017 was a good draw, although WVA wasn’t an especially fun 4 seed.
    2018 was a good draw, vulnerable 1 seed who we didn’t even play. Tillie injury changed everything there.
    2019 was a decent draw. Easy path to the E8 but that TTU team was very good.

    Probably going to get UCLA or Arizona as our 2 seed assuming one ends up as a 2 (and we get the 1 out West of course).
