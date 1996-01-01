Thread: So! What do you think? Are we going to win it all?

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

I wanted to get back to you about you're desire to have our boys play a higher ranked team before the NCAA tournament. The Zags' schedule is going to be pretty tough going forward. Let's start with St Mary's who is now ranked #20 on Kenpom, which is the website I like best when evaluating teams, Other teams ranked around 20th: Alabama, Michigan St, Ohio St, Iowa and Iowa St....Then we have BYU who is ranked 28th on Kenpom and teams ranked around 28th: USC, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina (all real good teams) and finally San Francisco which is ranked 36th: Teams around that number are about the same as those ranked around 28th So you can see that games with those 3 WCC teams are going to be tough, especially when we consider that we will be playing all 3 of those teams on the Road. And then there will be the WCC Tournament where we will most likely play 2 of those teams. I would also throw in Santa Clara because I feel they're a great team to prepare us for the NCAA Tournament.



Gonzaga has had the luxury of playing these tough teams at home, and we haven't even played St Mary's yet. But it will be much tougher on the road. I am really looking forward to the rest of the games this year becausem the boys are going to be challenged in a way they have not been challenged so far.



Go Zags!!!