Thread: So! What do you think? Are we going to win it all?

How are we going to do in March Madness at the end of the season? Thats the question.
I woke up this morning with many thoughts about this year's Zag team and would like to share some of those with you this morning. And I am really interested in what YOU think. We're about 2/3 of the way through the season now; so we have a pretty good idea about the team. I've watched this team develop over the last month, and I now believe it's a really great team.
A month ago I really had my doubts that this team could win it all, even if we've been rated #1 in the Polls off and on (mostly on) all year, and #1 or #2 on Kenpom (also mostly on). I was mostly concerned about the 3 point shooting at the time, as well as, the turnovers. I believed that if both of those problems continued, the Zags would most likely not make it past the Sweet 16. But as we have all witnessed, both have improved immensely. And that's great news for us fans. Saturday night we sank 18, an unbelievable number. Portland provided us with a good test to see what we could do if teams sagged off of our outside shooters and plugged the middle of the key. Well, our boys showed 'em. And in the past few games the turnovers have mostly been under 10. And has been written, Nembhard has not had a turnover in 3 games now.
A month ago I also had doubts about Holmgren. I really began to wonder if he really was the best incoming freshman in his class, and was even wonder if he was in the top 10. It appeared that he really wasn't the really good outside shooter that I had heard about. Well, we have seen how that he now really is that great outside shooter, and is beginning to cut down on his turnovers as he's beginning to adjust to Division 1 speed and athletic talent at this level. Earlier in the year he seemed clumsy at times and had a tendency to force things in the middle and down low. He has made great progress in both of these areas too, and has become a very smooth player.
I also want to say a little bit about the chemistry. Chemistry is so important. It's one of the most important things when it comes to the success of a team. We have known all along that there is plenty of talent on this team, but for the first half of the year the chemistry was really not very good. There were a lot of new players, and a Senior Transfer and I could see they were not used to playing together. And so I feel that this most important factor in success that the Zags have really come together and the chemistry is as good as any other Zag team I've seen play in the past 22 years. It's now so beautiful to watch this team play.
I want to say a little bit about Timme. For most of the season the team relied heavily on Timme to score. And he did most of the time. But as teams began to double and triple team him, he began to have problems, as almost all of our talented post players in the past had to learn, and all of them had to learn to pass out of the double and triple teams. It's taken time for Timme to learn this skill, but in the last few games I see that he is getting a lot better at it. I believe he still has a ways to go in becoming a high level passer, and sometimes he makes very poor passes, and it's frustrating to see. But He's learning that he doesn't have to be the highest scorer in every game. And the team has learned that as well.
When analyzing a team's success against high level competition, one must talk about the bench. I LOVE our bench players this year. LOVE. haha Watson has come on to be the awesome player that we all thought that he could be. He has added so much to this team. When you have a player like him on the bench who can score ten plus points a game, you've got a gem. His capabilities to me, are equal to Collins' who was the best bench player Gonzaga ever had and was a first round pick in the NBA. Watson is that good imo. And Hickman is a very capable scorer and excellent defensive player. And so is Sallis. When these 3 guys are in the game with Nembhard and Holmgren, Gonzaga has an absolutely great defensvie team, and we're seeing these guys in the game together more and more. IMO we have the bench players who will help lead this team to the Final Four. And hopefully beyond.
So do I believe that this team can win a national championship? Yes I do. I can believe this because I believe that this years team IS better than last years. In order to win a national championship they would have to be. And I think they are. Holmgren is every bit as good as Suggs, and IMO better, and that's a hell of a statement to make. Suggs led last year's team to the championship game, and Holmgren will lead us to the national championship. I also have come to believe that we now have the outside shooters to also make this happen. Nembhard and Holmgren have really improved their outside shooting in the last few weeks. And Bolton, Strawter and Hickman have always been pretty good. I believe we now have a 3 point shooting team that is as great as last year's team, and Imo I now think it's better. My conclusion is Yes, we can win the national championship. AND WILL.
Go Zags!!!