Thread: Gonzaga vs Portland Post Game Thoughts and Analysis

Gonzaga vs Portland Post Game Thoughts and Analysis
Gonzaga 104
Portland 72.
Another very good game offensively as the Zags hit 100+ points. They made 18 three pointers. I wonder if this is an all time high?
Nembhard led the Zag attack with 22 points and 4-8 from behind the 3 point line. Holmgren had another great night shooting 3's as he made 4-6. He scored 12 points for the game. Strawther and Bolton both made 3-7 threes. Strawther scored 14 points for the night and Bolton 11. As a team the Zags hit 18-41 from behind the arch for 44%. The Zags shot 41 threes, which I imagine to be an All-time high. But Portland was letting them shoot from behind the arch all night, and the Zags just kept hitting them. Watson had another really good game scoring 16 points and hit one for 1 from behind the 3 point line. The Zags had 6 players in double figures.
I have seen the Zags play much better defensively. But Portland was playing really really rough, and on the edge of playing dirty at times. I believe the Zags slacked off a lot, as I believe they were trying to protect themselves. They did not attack the basket as they normally do, and settled for outside shots which they canned all night long. I am just grateful that no one got hurt.
Things will get much tougher for the Zags next week as they face San Diego on Thurs and BYU on Saturday. Both games are on the road. San Diego has a pretty good team this year. They just beat LMU tonight. So it's going to be a tough week.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!