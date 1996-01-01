Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Gonzaga vs Portland Post Game Thoughts and Analysis

    Default Gonzaga vs Portland Post Game Thoughts and Analysis

    Gonzaga 104
    Portland 72.

    Another very good game offensively as the Zags hit 100+ points. They made 18 three pointers. I wonder if this is an all time high?

    Nembhard led the Zag attack with 22 points and 4-8 from behind the 3 point line. Holmgren had another great night shooting 3's as he made 4-6. He scored 12 points for the game. Strawther and Bolton both made 3-7 threes. Strawther scored 14 points for the night and Bolton 11. As a team the Zags hit 18-41 from behind the arch for 44%. The Zags shot 41 threes, which I imagine to be an All-time high. But Portland was letting them shoot from behind the arch all night, and the Zags just kept hitting them. Watson had another really good game scoring 16 points and hit one for 1 from behind the 3 point line. The Zags had 6 players in double figures.

    I have seen the Zags play much better defensively. But Portland was playing really really rough, and on the edge of playing dirty at times. I believe the Zags slacked off a lot, as I believe they were trying to protect themselves. They did not attack the basket as they normally do, and settled for outside shots which they canned all night long. I am just grateful that no one got hurt.

    Things will get much tougher for the Zags next week as they face San Diego on Thurs and BYU on Saturday. Both games are on the road. San Diego has a pretty good team this year. They just beat LMU tonight. So it's going to be a tough week.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Default

    Pilots knew their only chance to keep it close was to play physical and borderline dirty. Coach Legens was on the refs from the jump and it kinda worked for them. Glad Strawther and Nembhard were not injured on those flagrant 1 plays. Watson got a weak T for saying something after getting hammered going up for a shot. Few got right in his face about it too which wasn't a good look.

    Rough ride tonight is a good tune-up for a likely street fight in Provo next week

    Did anybody else notice that Chet did not attempt a shot from inside the arc? Good to see him make those transition 3's from "his spot" at the top of the key but he wasn't a factor in the half court sets on offense. We attempted 40 threes which felt like too many with the size advantage inside we had.

    ZZ
    Default

    I believe I heard the public address announcer at the game say, as I was exiting the building, 18 threes was a record?
    Default

    It is. I believe the old record was 15 3’s but I could be mistaken. Anyway, a rather chippy game and for a while, the officiating crew looked to be out of control. If we didn’t set a record for fouls called, it has to be close.
    Default

    Thought we got a little bored in this one. Gonna happen in WCC play.
    Default

    Post game quotes: "It was them just not guarding us on the 3 line," Few said. "They were readily available. They picked their poison, I guess, and chose not to guard us. This is a good shooting team. At the end of the day, we had 104 points. It's all good, just different."

    Watson said it appeared Portland was trying to trip up the Zags by leaving the perimeter open.

    "It's kind of weird to play against that," Watson said.

    There were several technical fouls in the game because of rough play. "There was a lot of hard fouling going on, but for the most part we kept out of the fray," Few said.

    "I just think they wanted to bring all they have," Watson said. "It shouldn't be chippy like that, but sometimes it is."
    Default

    It's a MAC record, but per the Spokesman the team and WCC record is 22 set in 1995.

    I think I remember them hitting 18 in an early 2000s game too.
