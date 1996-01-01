Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Portland Pilots

BZ Bulldog of the Game - Portland Pilots
Portland never had a chance. The Zags size and depth were too much.
Six Zags scored in double figures. Nembhard had another nice line with 22 points, including 4-8 from outside, with 4 assists and no turnovers. Holmgren and Timme both posted double-doubles. Watson, Strawther, and Bolton also scored in double figures.
Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?
Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.