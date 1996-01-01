View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game

Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game - Portland Pilots

  Yesterday, 08:12 PM
    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game - Portland Pilots

    Portland never had a chance. The Zags size and depth were too much.

    Six Zags scored in double figures. Nembhard had another nice line with 22 points, including 4-8 from outside, with 4 assists and no turnovers. Holmgren and Timme both posted double-doubles. Watson, Strawther, and Bolton also scored in double figures.

    Who is tonights BZ Bulldog of the Game?


    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId/401371229
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  Yesterday, 08:20 PM
    Default

    Nemby FTW
  Yesterday, 08:20 PM
    Default

    Timme's stats just edged out Holmgren's but Watson and Nembhard were the ones to watch
  Yesterday, 09:03 PM
    Default

    Before the whistles erupted into a cacophony of absurdity, it was difficult to gauge who the POG was going to be. Andrew's body of work was steady as always and he kept his composure throughout. The Zags would have scored 150pts with proper officiating. It was atrocious tonight.
  Yesterday, 09:15 PM
    Default

    I couldn't get very good reception on the radio on the drive home from the game for some reason. I did, however, hear Drew Timme who was a post game interview. He was not very happy with the way Portland decided to play the game. In fact he said they came in and played like a bunch of punks and that is no way to play basketball. On the other hand he spoke very highly of Anton Watson and said the recovery from Watson's freshman year injury really set him back. Timme then added I go up against him in practice every day, I know what he can do and he is showing it now. I also got the impression if the Zags match up against Portland in the WCC tournament there are going to be some long memories.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 09:18 PM
    Default

    I voted for Watson. He was the 2nd highest scorer for the Zags with 16. He was 5-7 shooting, 1-1 from behind the arch and 5-5 from the foul line. I just think he is getting better and better every game and deserves to be recognized by us fans for his improvement. Nembhard played 31 minutes and Watson 21. These awesome stats which he got and only played a half of a game.
    This player imo is just amazing.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Yesterday, 09:51 PM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by hooter73 View Post
    Timme's stats just edged out Holmgren's but Watson and Nembhard were the ones to watch
    Got to go with H73 tonight. Nemby with 0 TO's.................

    Go ZAGS
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
