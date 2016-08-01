Thread: Restricted area - can't watch the game

Stadium says that I am in a restricted area and as a result I cannot watch the game. I am in the Palm Springs area Restricted
????
Any help would be appreciated
same. blacked out here in Los Angeles. one would think we'd have consistent access to watch the #2 team in the country in the year 2022, but here we are
Got it. It's on Bally sports. In the mid 300's channels.
Watching in Florida, says restricted but its not. Feed is so bad it makes you wish it was! Just watch USF game no problem. This is ridiculous ��
For me the sound is like 10 seconds ahead of the video Oh well, I can actually watch this one live, but I will probably just watch on youtube tomorrow with the sound problem.
Me too! I noticed a 5-10 sec. voice:video delay so I tried to reboot everything and have never gotten the video back.
I found a stream on Reddit that wasn't to offensive and it stayed on for the whole game.
