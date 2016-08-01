Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Restricted area - can't watch the game

  1. Yesterday, 06:12 PM #1
    Stadium says that I am in a restricted area and as a result I cannot watch the game. I am in the Palm Springs area Restricted
    ????

    Any help would be appreciated
  2. Yesterday, 06:15 PM #2
    same. blacked out here in Los Angeles. one would think we'd have consistent access to watch the #2 team in the country in the year 2022, but here we are
  3. Yesterday, 06:19 PM #3
    Got it. It's on Bally sports. In the mid 300's channels.
  4. Yesterday, 06:30 PM #4
    Watching in Florida, says restricted but its not. Feed is so bad it makes you wish it was! Just watch USF game no problem. This is ridiculous ��
  5. Yesterday, 06:38 PM #5
    For me the sound is like 10 seconds ahead of the video Oh well, I can actually watch this one live, but I will probably just watch on youtube tomorrow with the sound problem.
  6. Yesterday, 06:49 PM #6
    Quote Originally Posted by Snowwy View Post
    For me the sound is like 10 seconds ahead of the video Oh well, I can actually watch this one live, but I will probably just watch on youtube tomorrow with the sound problem.
    Thats how it was for me, now just wheel of death!
  7. Yesterday, 07:08 PM #7
    Me too! I noticed a 5-10 sec. voice:video delay so I tried to reboot everything and have never gotten the video back.
  8. Yesterday, 08:12 PM #8
    I found a stream on Reddit that wasn't to offensive and it stayed on for the whole game.
    I'm laughing. Why aren't you?
  9. Yesterday, 09:21 PM #9
    Quote Originally Posted by 3zagda View Post
    Me too! I noticed a 5-10 sec. voice:video delay so I tried to reboot everything and have never gotten the video back.
    At one point I had a three minute delay
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
