Mwaura sets Program Record in 3000m at UW Invite

Mwaura surpassed Troy Fraley's 7:57.18 time from 2016 as well as his own previous best of 7:57.74 set in 2020  both of which were also set at Dempsey Indoor.Behind them,(31st) also ran his way into the record book with an 8:16.18 time that now ranks as the tenth-fastest in program history.(44th, 8:18.5),(47th, 8:21.45) and(49th, 8:22.74) all posted personal bests as well."Just love this team. They're buying in!"

4. James Mwaura - 7:54.50
23. Dominic Arce - 8:05.65
31. Kyle Radosevich - 8:16.18
44. Riley Moore - 8:18.5
47. Cullen McEachern - 8:21.45
49. Cooper Laird - 8:22.74