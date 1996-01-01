Mwaura sets Program Record in 3000m at UW Invite
Arce moves up in All-Time Top 10
SEATTLE, Wash. Gonzaga men's track and field wrapped up the Washington Invitational at Dempsey Indoor with all six competing runners setting new personal bests in the 3000 meter race, highlighted by a new program record from James Mwaura and Dominic Arce's second consecutive race with a Top-10 time in program history.
In his first indoor race of the season, Mwaura finished fourth overall with a time of 7:54.50, the fastest indoor 3000m race in program history.
Mwaura surpassed Troy Fraley's 7:57.18 time from 2016 as well as his own previous best of 7:57.74 set in 2020 both of which were also set at Dempsey Indoor.
Arce, who ran the tenth-fastest time in program history en route to a facility record at The Podium Jan. 15, crossed the finish line in 8:05.65 to place 23rd and move up to fourth on the all-time indoor list. Today's races mark the first time two GU runners have both finished under 8:10 at the same meet.
Behind them, Kyle Radosevich
(31st) also ran his way into the record book with an 8:16.18 time that now ranks as the tenth-fastest in program history. Riley Moore
(44th, 8:18.5), Cullen McEachern
(47th, 8:21.45) and Cooper Laird
(49th, 8:22.74) all posted personal bests as well.
"I am so excited for these 6 guys," said Head Coach Pat Tyson. "We are training under tough weather conditions strength based, not quality leg turnover pace.
"Just love this team. They're buying in!"
GU's women's and men's squads return to The Podium next weekend for the Washington State Open Feb. 4-5.
Live Results and Streaming will be linked on GoZags.com, with live updates at @ZagRunning on Instagram and Twitter.
Washington Invitational
Seattle, Wash. | Jan. 28-29
Gonzaga Individual Results
4. James Mwaura - 7:54.50
23. Dominic Arce - 8:05.65
31. Kyle Radosevich - 8:16.18
44. Riley Moore - 8:18.5
47. Cullen McEachern - 8:21.45
49. Cooper Laird - 8:22.74