Page 3 of 3 FirstFirst 123
Results 51 to 66 of 66

Thread: Game Thread: Portland 1.29.2022

  1. Yesterday, 07:02 PM #51
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    14,443

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Once and Future Zag View Post
    Ho much do y'all pay for Stadium?

    It doesn't sound worth it.
    I get it thru fubo as an add on , can't remember but maybe an extra $10 to the package? Great for sports of all kind
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 07:04 PM #52
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    14,443

    Default

    Kind of pricey, maybe 65 total?

    Get pretty much every game I want but if course not all
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 07:08 PM #53
    bballbeachbum's Avatar
    bballbeachbum
    bballbeachbum is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2008
    Location
    sierra foothills
    Posts
    14,443

    Default

    Comes with 500 hours of dvr too, overkill for me but useful and fun to rewstch games or parts of them
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 07:14 PM #54
    OZZY's Avatar
    OZZY
    OZZY is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Location
    Down Under, you know Opera house etc.
    Posts
    1,289

    Default

    They must have found the fast forward button.

    Its now working and in sync....

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 07:25 PM #55
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    49,027

    Default

    UOP 33, BYU 28, HALF


    The GUB Resource Library: Links to: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 07:27 PM #56
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,308

    Default

    Portland is Pathetic. So is most of the WCC.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 07:33 PM #57
    OZZY's Avatar
    OZZY
    OZZY is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Location
    Down Under, you know Opera house etc.
    Posts
    1,289

    Default

    The zebras are obviously watching a different game to everyone else.....
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 07:41 PM #58
    hooter73's Avatar
    hooter73
    hooter73 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Posts
    5,469

    Default

    what a piece of crap team.


    Portland and the refs.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Yesterday, 07:42 PM #59
    Birddog
    Birddog is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,706

    Default

    Play is getting ragged
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Yesterday, 07:43 PM #60
    Birddog
    Birddog is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,706

    Default

    Salliis fun to watch
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Yesterday, 07:56 PM #61
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,308

    Default

    Astoundingly there are 3 teams worse than Portland in the WCC. Embarrassing.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Yesterday, 07:57 PM #62
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,260

    Default

    Reffing like this just makes WCC teams soft.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Yesterday, 08:05 PM #63
    OZZY's Avatar
    OZZY
    OZZY is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Location
    Down Under, you know Opera house etc.
    Posts
    1,289

    Default

    They shouldn't be allowed to ref a game at the YMCA!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Yesterday, 08:06 PM #64
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    49,027

    Default

    STATS: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377741
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Yesterday, 08:39 PM #65
    gobroncsgozags
    gobroncsgozags is offline Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Posts
    453

    Default

    Line at 32.5 and refs did their absolute best to keep it at 32. Hmmm...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Yesterday, 09:00 PM #66
    GUDAD2020
    GUDAD2020 is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Posts
    61

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Astoundingly there are 3 teams worse than Portland in the WCC. Embarrassing.
    And BYU just lost to Pacific. Wow. Pacifics first conference win.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules