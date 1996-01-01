Thread: Lady Zags vs USD Toreros - Part Deux

-
Lady Zags vs USD Toreros - Part Deux
From San Diego, Lady Zags Prevail 69 - 43.
Defense for the first 3 quarters was spectacular letting USD only score 21 points. Once again, defense got a little soft, some of which can be attributed to the use of a bunch of bench players, in the fourth quarter letting San Diego score 22 points. Defense is easier to play than offense, the subs need to put the same effort on the defensive side of the ball as the offensive side of the ball. No reason the Toreros scored 22 points in the 4th quarter.
WHAT I LIKED
- Coach Fortier (CLF) was a little slower with her substitutions today. Until the 4th quarter, she kept the freshman on the court at the same time, limited to one or two.
- Despite having another poor 3rd quarter (only scored 11 points), the Lady Zags still scored 69 points.
- Despite turning the ball over 25 (!!!!!) times today, the Lady Zags still scored 69 points.
- One game after playing lackadaisical under the hoop, GU dominated the boards (46 to 24).
- 2nd game away against a top half of the WCC team, the Lady Zags dominated and got another "W".
WHAT I DID NOT LIKE
- It goes without saying, 25 turnovers are totally unacceptable. Abby, one of the senior starters had 7. This simply cannot continue to go on.
- Another poor defensive effort in the 4th quarter (1st three quarters = 21 points, 4th quarter = 22 points). The backups are not that bad. Need to tighten it up.
- Gonzaga gave up 12 O-boards today, which is 50% of USD's 24 total rebounds. Too many o-boards permitted by the Zags. Gotta work under the hoop Zags.
Another "W" away from the kennel and a sweep of the Toreros for the year. Great job ladies.
Heading home for a very busy 3 game home stand in 5 days and a total of 5 games in 8 days. After watching the last two games, a few suggestions the team needs to work on before BYU comes to visit next Saturday.
SUGGESTED TEAM IMPROVEMENTS
- Team - Work on getting the ball up the court against pressure defense. Don't dribble into a corner. Don't pick up the ball when you are against the sideline facing a double team. Pass the ball before the double team gets to you. How many turnovers did we have because many of our players violated these simple rules. Fix it CLF. If we have this much trouble against USD, what will BYU do to us?
- Team - please look where you are passing the ball. Anna, Bree, Abby, etc. just tossing the ball up for grabs is not acceptable.
- Team - Forcing the ball to the post, when the post is double teamed leads to turnovers over and over again.
- Anna (AV) keep the ball up, use your height, don't force your passes. Please look before you pass. 3 lazy passes in the last 3 games have led to 3 turnovers.
- Eliza (EH) when providing help defense, step in front of the dribbler and stop the ball. Letting them drive right by you to the hoop defeats the benefits of help defense.
- McKayla (MW) learn to switch on the pick and roll. When you don't switch you leave roller wide open under the hoop. Its year 2, you need to pick it up if you want PT.
- Bree (BS) slow down, take a breath. Every time you come in the game, you have 1 or 2 turnovers the first few times you handle the ball. This is not helpful.
- Coach Fortier, the team is coming out very sluggish and slow out of the halftime break. The team needs some fire (or coffee) at halftime, not the sleep walking they have been showing us the last several games. BYU will not give the Lady Zags a quarter off. Show us the top tier coach that you are and light a fire under these young ladies.
Bench players, you are nearing the home stretch. Playing time is dictated by those who can help the Zags win. You are no longer rookies at this time of year. Mistakes that were understandable in November, are no longer accepted. You need to eliminate those early season types of mistakes and show continued improvement. Those who show improvement will get more playing time (PT), those who keep repeating the errors will earn more time on the bench.
Today's Pepperdine vs Portland game was postponed due to Covid Protocols in the Pilots program. Covid is still with us coaches, staff, team and fans, keep vigilant and safe.
The home stretch is upon us. Go Zags!!
ZagDad
