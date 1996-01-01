Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Tom Brady Retiring

    Always hated the Pats (go Pack!), but no doubt he's the best to ever do it. Heck of a career.

    https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/...rs-sources-say
    Tom Brady told the Buccaneers he hasn’t made up his mind on retiring, AP reports

    According to AP and The Athletic, Tom Brady informed the Bucs that he hasn't made a decision on retirement. ESPN first reported the news that the quarterback is retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL. Brady, who played for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, won seven Super Bowl titles. He spent his last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the decision to retire comes on the heels of a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. "I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future," his agent, Don Yee, said in a statement, according to ESPN. "Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy."
    . . .To be continued


    Apparently gets another 15 million in salary if he is on the roster February 4th...
