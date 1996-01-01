Thread: New Zag Swag Hits the Market

Results 1 to 4 of 4

    New Zag Swag Hits the Market

    Nice collection of retro designs for Gonzaga fans. The "Tent City" tee and "1999" Retro Logo are pretty cool

    https://www.homefieldapparel.com/col...ternalId=QsWAG

    Because you can never have too many Zags T-Shirts !


    The GUB Resource Library: Links to: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
    The collection looks nice, but I'm kind of wary of a clothing site that provides no details about what things are made out of, and every product, and I do mean EVERY PRODUCT, has a 5-star review. There's no way they aren't filtering reviews.
    scrooner:
    The collection looks nice, but I'm kind of wary of a clothing site that provides no details about what things are made out of, and every product, and I do mean EVERY PRODUCT, has a 5-star review. There's no way they aren't filtering reviews.
    There is actually a way, they don't have any reviews to filter. The five stars are all empty (at least on the GU line, I didn't browse around the rest of the site) meaning nobody has reviewed any of them yet. If you look at any individual item, they say "be the first to review this item".
    Look at the other schools' lines. That's what I'm talking about.
