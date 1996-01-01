Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Any chance for College Gameday

  1. Yesterday, 09:17 AM #1
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    14,078

    Default Any chance for College Gameday

    Not expecting it, but thinking if there is a remote chance it would be 2/12 with SMC coming in.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 12:43 PM #2
    zagdontzig's Avatar
    zagdontzig
    zagdontzig is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Posts
    1,107

    Default

    Acknowledging that I haven't inspected the schedules on either day, making this a very lazy post, I suspect Zags at BYU has a better chance, given the large BYU fanbase and their propensity to lob wrenches into our regular season occasionally. I prefer it for SMC though. More of a conference title threat and it's always a more fundamentally-sound game.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules