Thread: Any chance for College Gameday

Not expecting it, but thinking if there is a remote chance it would be 2/12 with SMC coming in.
Acknowledging that I haven't inspected the schedules on either day, making this a very lazy post, I suspect Zags at BYU has a better chance, given the large BYU fanbase and their propensity to lob wrenches into our regular season occasionally. I prefer it for SMC though. More of a conference title threat and it's always a more fundamentally-sound game.