Thread: Good morning It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Portland

  Yesterday, 06:25 AM #1
    Reborn
    Default Good morning It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Portland

    Good morning ZagNation. It's Gameday, the best day of the week. Gonzaga vs Portland in K2. It's the only time we will play Portland this season; so let's have a great time. Get your best Zag gear on and get ready to rock and roll. I'm so happy we get to see the Zags play twice this week. It should be a real fun game. I always enjoy watching the Zags play Portland because they are really our closest neighbor, and I used to live in Portland once upon a time, So I've got my Zag gear on already and I'm ready to have a great day. Game is at 6 pm Pacific Time.

    Go Zags!!!

    For those outside of the Spokane area you can watch the game on TV on Root station.
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Yesterday, 07:25 AM #2
    SorenTodd45
    Praise the Lord for a 6 pm tip. Game will also be televised on NBCS-CA, Bally in LA, and a couple other RSN's, so prepare for geo-blocking on WCC-tv.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
  Yesterday, 08:47 AM #3
    jbslicer
    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45
    Praise the Lord for a 6 pm tip. Game will also be televised on NBCS-CA, Bally in LA, and a couple other RSN's, so prepare for geo-blocking on WCC-tv.
    Several years back, the WCC played Saturday-Monday games with a 9pm start on Monday. That was awful.
  Yesterday, 12:53 PM #4
    MyZags
    So thankful that I’ve been able to say it’s the best day of the week, twice this week!

    And I’m thankful for the early tip. I need my beauty sleep.
  Yesterday, 03:20 PM #5
    ZagsGoZags
    gu 100
    up 70
