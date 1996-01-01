Thread: Good morning It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Portland

Good morning ZagNation. It's Gameday, the best day of the week. Gonzaga vs Portland in K2. It's the only time we will play Portland this season; so let's have a great time. Get your best Zag gear on and get ready to rock and roll. I'm so happy we get to see the Zags play twice this week. It should be a real fun game. I always enjoy watching the Zags play Portland because they are really our closest neighbor, and I used to live in Portland once upon a time, So I've got my Zag gear on already and I'm ready to have a great day. Game is at 6 pm Pacific Time.
Go Zags!!!
For those outside of the Spokane area you can watch the game on TV on Root station.