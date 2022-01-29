Thread: Other Games: SAT - 01. 29. 22

BYU down 6 to Pacific in the second half.
Make that 9! Yikes.
WCC is going to be a two bid league at best
3:55 to go BYU down 8
The world is a magical place full of people waiting to be offended by something.
Pacific peeing their pants
UOP is terrible
Last two minutes Pacific choking away victory.
The world is a magical place full of people waiting to be offended by something.
What a collapse by UOP. Meanwhile, the announcer saying it's one of the best games he's seen in a long time. Urghhhh.... Both teams look terrible.
The world is a magical place full of people waiting to be offended by something.
This loss will hang around BYU's neck like a rotten stinking sea bird. Pope carries on the Dave Rose tradition of blowing games to WCC bottom feeders.
The BIG 12 is rolling on the floor, laughing
BYU loses to 5-13 (#267 KenPom) Pacific. What a choke.
BYU beat SMC in moraga ….WCC is weak and ugly
Bad basketball, bad officiating
WCC is a relatively weak conference. Zags getting no real competition. Despite the fact BYU may give Zags a game in Provo.
By the way, those were "BYU" announcers.... Pacific's play by play man, was on the radio as it was not a WCC video feed. Zach is purportedly the next Announcer in the wings for the Oakland A's. Very skilled and sharp at his craft.
Could be our only victory ... but maybe the squad will now play with some gusto. We have no "front line" ....... Doubt BYU makes it past 5th place in the newly aligned Big 12!