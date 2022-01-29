Page 3 of 3 FirstFirst 123
Thread: Other Games: SAT - 01. 29. 22

  Yesterday, 07:49 PM #51
    ZagsObserver
    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man View Post
    Texas wins over Tennessee.

    51-52.
    They tried to give the game away. Up 51-35 with 5:34 left. They go scoreless and get tied up. With six seconds left, Texas goes to the ft line and hits 1 of 2.
  Yesterday, 08:09 PM #52
    23dpg
    23dpg
    BYU down 6 to Pacific in the second half.

    Make that 9! Yikes.
  Yesterday, 08:09 PM #53
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    BYU down 6 to Pacific in the second half.

    Make that 9! Yikes.
    Good.
  Yesterday, 08:19 PM #54
    ZagsObserver
    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    BYU down 6 to Pacific in the second half.

    Make that 9! Yikes.
    Yikes indeed
  Yesterday, 08:22 PM #55
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    WCC is going to be a two bid league at best


  Yesterday, 08:29 PM #56
    Bocco
    Bocco
    3:55 to go BYU down 8
  Yesterday, 08:38 PM #57
    Birddog
    Pacific peeing their pants
  Yesterday, 08:39 PM #58
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    UOP is terrible
  Yesterday, 08:40 PM #59
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    Quote Originally Posted by RenoZag View Post
    UOP is terrible
    turrible


  Yesterday, 08:45 PM #60
    Bocco
    Bocco
    Last two minutes Pacific choking away victory.
  Yesterday, 08:45 PM #61
    caduceus
    caduceus
    What a collapse by UOP. Meanwhile, the announcer saying it's one of the best games he's seen in a long time. Urghhhh.... Both teams look terrible.
  Yesterday, 08:47 PM #62
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel
    Quote Originally Posted by caduceus View Post
    What a collapse by UOP. Meanwhile, the announcer saying it's one of the best games he's seen in a long time. Urghhhh.... Both teams look terrible.
    The announcers must only watch Pacific games. The level of play and decision making is just bad.


  Yesterday, 08:48 PM #63
    Bocco
    Bocco
    Quote Originally Posted by caduceus;[URL="tel:1585898"
    1585898[/URL]]What a collapse by UOP. Meanwhile, the announcer saying it's one of the best games he's seen in a long time. Urghhhh.... Both teams look terrible.
    Referees don’t look too hot either
  Yesterday, 08:52 PM #64
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    This loss will hang around BYU's neck like a rotten stinking sea bird. Pope carries on the Dave Rose tradition of blowing games to WCC bottom feeders.

    The BIG 12 is rolling on the floor, laughing


  Yesterday, 08:53 PM #65
    caduceus
    caduceus
    BYU loses to 5-13 (#267 KenPom) Pacific. What a choke.
  Yesterday, 08:56 PM #66
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    Quote Originally Posted by caduceus View Post
    BYU loses to 5-13 (#267 KenPom) Pacific. What a choke.
    Better them than us. Now I can truly sleep well tonight.
  Yesterday, 08:58 PM #67
    Zagceo
    Zagceo
    BYU beat SMC in moraga ….WCC is weak and ugly
  Yesterday, 08:58 PM #68
    Birddog
    Bad basketball, bad officiating
  Yesterday, 09:06 PM #69
    ZagLawGrad
    ZagLawGrad
    WCC is a relatively weak conference. Zags getting no real competition. Despite the fact BYU may give Zags a game in Provo.
  Yesterday, 11:06 PM #70
    Kemo 1966
    Quote Originally Posted by caduceus View Post
    BYU loses to 5-13 (#267 KenPom) Pacific. What a choke.
    ADD to the mix, that Pacific was down 2 starters (one out for the year on 1/24, and best 3 pt. shooter sprained his ankle and missed the last 10 minutes of the Portland game and BYU, tonight!

    By the way, those were "BYU" announcers.... Pacific's play by play man, was on the radio as it was not a WCC video feed. Zach is purportedly the next Announcer in the wings for the Oakland A's. Very skilled and sharp at his craft.

    Could be our only victory ... but maybe the squad will now play with some gusto. We have no "front line" ....... Doubt BYU makes it past 5th place in the newly aligned Big 12!
