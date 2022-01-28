Thread: 2022 - Leonard Miller

-
2022 - Leonard Miller
Any of you aware of the seriousness of GU's interest in Canadian 6'10 wing Leonard Miller?
I keep seeing articles and Tweets mentioning the Zags are interested. If you are unaware of this kid, he is fairly under the radar, playing in Canada and now sort of bursting on the US recruiting scene. Now that Shaedon Sharpe reclassified and is at UK, I think Leonard Miller is the best Canadian prospect no matter the highschool class.
Here are a few pieces on him:
https://www.prospectiveinsight.com/post/zg-prep-classic
"Offers and interest from Alabama, Wake Forest, Washington State, TCU, Kansas, Pittsburgh and Georgia as well as interest from Gonzaga."
https://pittsburghsportsnow.com/2022...eonard-miller/
Vid from a Canadian scout.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2VJm-iWAstQ
Canadian bball people tend to be overly optimistic so take that into consideration:
I'm super intrigued by his size and skillset as a fan of Canadian bball, but am still trying to zone in on his pro prospects.
I'm curious if the Zag fan base even knows about him, and if so, any opinions. I wonder where he'd generally be ranked if the U.S. rankers (24/7, ESPN, Rivals) were fully aware of him.
Verbal Commits is showing offers from:
Kansas, ASU, Providence, LSU, Wake, Pitts, OSU, Alabama, Georgia, TCU, WSU
https://www.verbalcommits.com/players/leonard-miller
-
Very interesting, all depends on fit and timing.
It would be nice to keep the Zags Canadian connection going.......there are currently no others after Andrew.
-
I've only heard the burgeoning hype surrounding him but hadn't heard there was a GU connection.
GU's 2022 class is small so I would love to land a guy with Miller's profile. Athletic guys who are 6'10 with guard skills don't grow on trees.
Apparently he's draft eligible and possibly another Karim Mane situation where he forgoes the college route.
