Thread: Other Games: FRI - 01. 28. 22

-
Other Games: FRI - 01. 28. 22
When I do these threads, there are some schedules that make your mouth water the way a perfectly grilled filet mignon or exquisitely prepared sea bass can when presented at a high-end eatery.
Today's fare is tube steaks; tomorrow's will offer prime rib. . . https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20129/group/50
Penn @ Harvard - 2:00 - ESPNU
Rhode Island @ Dayton - 4:00 - ESPN2
Ohio @ Buffalo - 4:00 - ESPNU
Akron @ Toledo - 4:00 - CBSSN
UNLV @ Colorado State - 6:00 - FS1
Boise State @ Fresno State - 8:00 - FS1
Enjoy your Friday. Be careful out there.
-
Boise State 68, Fresno State 63 - F/OT.
Broncos remain undefeated in MW conference, 8 - 0, overall 17 - 4. They have a 14 game winning streak and are 39th in the NET rankings.
Mountain West has 4 teams in the NET Top 50: CO ST - 25; WYO - 32; BOISE ST - 39; SDSU - 49.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules