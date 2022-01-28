Thread: Other Games: FRI - 01. 28. 22

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default Other Games: FRI - 01. 28. 22

    When I do these threads, there are some schedules that make your mouth water the way a perfectly grilled filet mignon or exquisitely prepared sea bass can when presented at a high-end eatery.

    Today's fare is tube steaks; tomorrow's will offer prime rib. . . https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20129/group/50

    Penn @ Harvard - 2:00 - ESPNU
    Rhode Island @ Dayton - 4:00 - ESPN2
    Ohio @ Buffalo - 4:00 - ESPNU
    Akron @ Toledo - 4:00 - CBSSN
    UNLV @ Colorado State - 6:00 - FS1
    Boise State @ Fresno State - 8:00 - FS1


    Enjoy your Friday. Be careful out there.
    Boise State 68, Fresno State 63 - F/OT.

    Broncos remain undefeated in MW conference, 8 - 0, overall 17 - 4. They have a 14 game winning streak and are 39th in the NET rankings.

    Mountain West has 4 teams in the NET Top 50: CO ST - 25; WYO - 32; BOISE ST - 39; SDSU - 49.
