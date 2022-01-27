-
Other Games: THUR - 01. 27. 22
WCC
UOP @ POR - 7:00 - WCCN
SMC @ USF - 7:00 - STADIUM
PEP @ USD - 7:30 - WCCN
LMU @ GON - 8:00 - CBSSN
BYU @ SCU - 8:00 - ESPNU
TOP 25
#11 Wisconsin @ Nebraska - 2:00 - BTN
#16 Ohio State @ Minn - 5:00 - ESPN
#6 Purdue @ Iowa - 6:00 - FS1
Cal @ #7 UCLA - 6:00 - PAC12
Stanford @ #15 USC - 8:00 - FS1
Full Div I Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20127/group/50
Be careful out there.
