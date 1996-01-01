-
ESPN Mock Draft
ESPN came out with their updated NBA Mock Draft for both rounds this year. Not the end all, be all, but they tend to be fairly well connected.
1. Chet Holmgren
51. Drew Timme
52. Andrew Nembhard
I'm still not convinced that Drew is gone for sure next year although I can see why he'd take his shot (no pun intended). I do think that Nembhard will go pro regardless of technically having the Covid year (as I was told previously) if he wanted it.
