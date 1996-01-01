Family to receive remains of Gonzaga graduate, Navy pilot missing since 1967

 The remains of a Gonzaga University graduate and Navy pilot who went missing during the Vietnam War will be brought home to his family, including his 101-year-old mother, after 50-plus years.The single-seat A-1H Skyraider piloted by U.S., 26, of Grandview, Washington, then a lieutenant, was part of a three-plane flight supporting a naval gunfire mission on March 21, 1967. It apparently was shot down northeast of Hon Me Island near Thanh Hoa Province. On March 22, Radio Hanoi Broadcast reported an American aircraft was shot down the day before, and Charvets plane was the only U.S. aircraft lost in that area March 21...