Thread: 2022 Baseball HOF Class is a very, very short list

Originally Posted by RenoZag
David Ortiz: elected to Hall of Fame on first ballot. He's the only member of the Class of 2022.
"Big Papi" joins a notable list of Red Sox first ballot HOFers:
Ted Williams (1966)
Carl Yastrzemski (1989)
Wade Boggs (2005)
Pedro Martinez (2015)
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens: denied on 10th and final BBWAA ballot.
Bonds and Clemens now can be considered by veterans' committees.
Ortiz is the 3rd player who started his career in the #Mariners organization to reach the HOF. The others, of course, were Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.