Thread: 2022 Baseball HOF Class is a very, very short list

David Ortiz: elected to Hall of Fame on first ballot. He's the only member of the Class of 2022.



"Big Papi" joins a notable list of Red Sox first ballot HOFers:

Ted Williams (1966)

Carl Yastrzemski (1989)

Wade Boggs (2005)

Pedro Martinez (2015)



Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens: denied on 10th and final BBWAA ballot.



Bonds and Clemens now can be considered by veterans' committees.



Ortiz is the 3rd player who started his career in the #Mariners organization to reach the HOF. The others, of course, were Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.