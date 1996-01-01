Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 2022 Baseball HOF Class is a very, very short list

    David Ortiz: elected to Hall of Fame on first ballot. He's the only member of the Class of 2022.

    "Big Papi" joins a notable list of Red Sox first ballot HOFers:
    Ted Williams (1966)
    Carl Yastrzemski (1989)
    Wade Boggs (2005)
    Pedro Martinez (2015)

    Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens: denied on 10th and final BBWAA ballot.

    Bonds and Clemens now can be considered by veterans' committees.

    Ortiz is the 3rd player who started his career in the #Mariners organization to reach the HOF. The others, of course, were Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
    it's funny that Bonds and Clemens get punished for steroid use and Ortiz gets first ballot...
    Bring back the OCC
