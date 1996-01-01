Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Joey Bracketmeister -- Tue, January 25th

    Kiddwell
    Smile Joey Bracketmeister -- Tue, January 25th

    https://www.espn.com/espn/feature/st...ness-men-field

    Uh-oh, USF on the cusp...


    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    billyberu
    I will be sure to implore the gods of March Madness to see to it that USF is an 11 seed that some middling power conference foe will have to lock horns with. This being the sort of chaos I enjoy.
    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
