Thread: Other Games: TUE - 01. 25. 22

    Other Games: TUE - 01. 25. 22

    10 Top 25 teams in action today, including a late evening match-up between the Wildcats and Bruins at Pauley Pavilion

    Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20125/group/50

    Alabama @ Georgia - 3:30 - SECN

    4:00
    Clemson @ #9 Duke - ESPN2
    #10 Michigan State @ #24 Illinois - ESPN
    DePaul @ #14 Villanova - FS1
    Cinn @ Temple - ESPNU

    5:00
    Kansas State @ #4 Baylor - BIG12/ESPN+
    Syracuse @ Pitt - ACCN
    Maryland @ Rutgers - BTN

    5:30
    #1 Auburn @ Missouri - SECN
    Georgetown @ #20 UConn - CBSSN

    6:00
    Miss'ppi St @ #12 Kentucky - ESPN
    Texas @ TCU - ESPNU
    UNR @ CO State - FS1
    Wyoming @ Boise State - MWN / STADIUM

    #3 Arizona @ #7 UCLA - 8:00 - ESPN

    Have a good day. Be careful out there.


    The GUB Resource Library: Links to: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
    Default

    The highlight of the night is obviously 'Cats vs Bruins; I'm hearing fans will be allowed back into Pauley (not sure how many though). But for those who can't stay up that late, we have the "Sweat, Slime, and Skelly Beard show" on SEC Network. As always, viewer discretion will be advised.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
