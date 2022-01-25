Thread: Other Games: TUE - 01. 25. 22

10 Top 25 teams in action today, including a late evening match-up between the Wildcats and Bruins at Pauley Pavilion
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20125/group/50
Alabama @ Georgia - 3:30 - SECN
4:00
Clemson @ #9 Duke - ESPN2
#10 Michigan State @ #24 Illinois - ESPN
DePaul @ #14 Villanova - FS1
Cinn @ Temple - ESPNU
5:00
Kansas State @ #4 Baylor - BIG12/ESPN+
Syracuse @ Pitt - ACCN
Maryland @ Rutgers - BTN
5:30
#1 Auburn @ Missouri - SECN
Georgetown @ #20 UConn - CBSSN
6:00
Miss'ppi St @ #12 Kentucky - ESPN
Texas @ TCU - ESPNU
UNR @ CO State - FS1
Wyoming @ Boise State - MWN / STADIUM
#3 Arizona @ #7 UCLA - 8:00 - ESPN
