Thread: Update on Woohoo

Posted by Ashley Chase on Facebook:
We went in to Nathans doctor for some follow up testing last week (Nathan and I are trying to get ahold of the exact scans and images to share with everyone) but until then just a little update!
We were told he would have 20-30% long term scarring of the lungs, but with his age and the shedding of the lungs he may be feeling close to himself by 6-9 months out, with enough therapy. *HIS LUNGS WERE COMPLETELY CLEAR!* The technicians couldnt believe it was the same person from a month ago! I just knew it, before the X-rays even came back! God has made Himself known every step of the way, I look back and see how He was faithful, I look ahead and see that He is able! Im in awe of Him and feel so undeserving but isnt that true of all of us! We were so undeserving but He sent His Son anyway! God has always been with me, but it wasnt until I was in my darkest place that I truly saw His light!