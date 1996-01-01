Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Update on Woohoo

    Posted by Ashley Chase on Facebook:

    We went in to Nathans doctor for some follow up testing last week (Nathan and I are trying to get ahold of the exact scans and images to share with everyone) but until then just a little update!
    We were told he would have 20-30% long term scarring of the lungs, but with his age and the shedding of the lungs he may be feeling close to himself by 6-9 months out, with enough therapy. *HIS LUNGS WERE COMPLETELY CLEAR!* The technicians couldnt believe it was the same person from a month ago! I just knew it, before the X-rays even came back! God has made Himself known every step of the way, I look back and see how He was faithful, I look ahead and see that He is able! Im in awe of Him and feel so undeserving but isnt that true of all of us! We were so undeserving but He sent His Son anyway! God has always been with me, but it wasnt until I was in my darkest place that I truly saw His light!
    I am SO lucky, and SO blessed.

    I appreciate everyone on this board, and all of the incredible acts of kindness. I just can’t say it enough. Very blessed to be a part of zag nation.
