WCC Weekly MBB Awards - 1. 24. 22
SAN MATEO, Calif. Saint Marys Alex Ducas scored 39 points in two games to earn WCC Player of the Week honors, while Gonzagas Chet Holmgren and BYUs Fousseyni Traore earned WCC Co-Freshman of the Week recognition.
#WCCSPORTS PLAYER OF THE WEEK ALEX DUCAS, JR., G/F SAINT MARYS
Alex Ducas was on fire last week during Saint Marys WCC wins over Santa Clara and LMU. Ducas had 17 points to tie for the team lead in the win over the Broncos and led the Gaels with 22 against the Lions on Saturday, which tied a season high. He shot just over 60 percent from the floor in both games combined and was 6-for-10 from three-point distance. The Australia native has scored at least 10 points in five straight games. Ducas was also perfect from the free throw line (7-7) and added five steals and four rebounds.
Also Nominated: Eli Scott, LMU, Fousseyni Traore, BYU; Drew Timme, Gonzaga; Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco, Marcellus Earlington, San Diego
#WCCSPORTS CO-FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK CHET HOLMGREN, FR., C GONZAGA
Holmgren scored 22 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots in the Bulldogs' 78-62 victory over San Francisco last Thursday. The freshman center nailed a three-pointer to cap a 7-0 run that gave Gonzaga a 36-33 lead at halftime. He helped the Zags progress their lead with nine points during a 20-7 run to open the second half. Holmgren paces the WCC in rebounding, averaging 8.5 rpg. His field goal percentage of 61.8 is second among conference leaders only to his teammate Drew Timme (63.4).
#WCCSPORTS CO-FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK FOUSSEYNI TRAORE, FR., F BYU
On his birthday weekend, Traore recorded a pair of double-doubles including a 13-point, 10-rebound performance, helping BYU improve to 5-1 in conference play for the first time since 2012-13. The Bamako, Mali native averaged 13.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in the Cougars victories over San Diego and Portland. Against the Toreros, Traore finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. On his birthday on Saturday, Traore was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field en route to 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists against the Pilots. He ranks fourth in the WCC in double-doubles with four, all of which have come in the past four games and are tied for the sixth-most by a freshman in program history. On the season, Traore ranks third in the WCC in rebounding at 8.1 rpg.
Also Nominated: Mike Mitchell Jr., Pepperdine; Wayne McKinney III San Diego, Augustas Marciulionis, Saint Marys
