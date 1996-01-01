Thread: Week 12 Rankings

Gonzaga at 2, as we all expected. Still pulling down 1 votes, though.
Gonzaga at 2, as we all expected. Still pulling down 1 votes, though.
Texas and Alabama dropped from the polls.
UCLA and TT still looking like great wins. BYU at number 26. USC might be the most overrated team.
If Auburn can continue to pull out wins like they did against UK on Saturday and run the gauntlet in the SEC, they deserve it. If they can't, they don't.
I'm cool with this. Not going to get bent out of shape like the Auburn fans were last week.
Not gonna sweat it, Pearl sweats enough for all of us.
RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME QUAD 1 QUAD 2 QUAD 3 QUAD 4 1 1 Arizona Pac-12 16-1 4-1 2-0 10-0 2-1 4-0 5-0 5-0 2 2 Gonzaga WCC 15-2 1-0 3-2 11-0 4-2 2-0 0-0 9-0 3 3 Houston AAC 17-2 3-1 3-1 11-0 1-2 2-0 7-0 7-0 4 4 Baylor Big 12 17-2 5-0 3-0 9-2 7-1 2-1 2-0 6-0 5 5 Auburn SEC 18-1 5-0 3-1 10-0 5-1 5-0 5-0 3-0 6 6 Villanova Big East 14-5 6-3 2-1 6-1 4-4 3-1 3-0 4-0 7 7 Kansas Big 12 16-2 4-1 3-1 9-0 5-1 4-1 3-0 4-0 8 8 Purdue Big Ten 16-3 2-2 4-0 10-1 3-2 3-1 3-0 7-0 9 9 Kentucky SEC 15-4 2-3 1-1 12-0 2-4 2-0 2-0 9-0 10 10 LSU SEC 15-4 1-3 4-0 10-1 4-3 3-1 4-0 4-0
Jordan Sperber had an interesting discussion with Ken Pomeroy on his Solving Basketball podcast a few days ago about the AP poll and why it's important for pollsters to avoid group think, and how metrics systems compare to human rankings, the problem with the AP poll, etc. It was a pretty good listen!