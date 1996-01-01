Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Week 12 Rankings

    Default Week 12 Rankings

    Gonzaga at 2, as we all expected. Still pulling down 1 votes, though.

    https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...sociated-press
    Default

    Texas and Alabama dropped from the polls.

    UCLA and TT still looking like great wins. BYU at number 26. USC might be the most overrated team.
    Default

    If Auburn can continue to pull out wins like they did against UK on Saturday and run the gauntlet in the SEC, they deserve it. If they can't, they don't.
    Default

    I'm cool with this. Not going to get bent out of shape like the Auburn fans were last week.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast View Post
    If Auburn can continue to pull out wins like they did against UK on Saturday and run the gauntlet in the SEC, they deserve it. If they can't, they don't.
    I have no beef with the rankings. However, Auburn's win over Kentucky isn't as impressive as it may appear. Kentucky was winning handily (up by 9) until Ty Ty Washington went down with an ankle injury and was out for the rest of the game. Their next PG, Wheeler?, missed a good spell in the second half for what appeared to be concussion protocol. A win is a win but I'm not sure the outcome would have been the same had Washington remained in the game.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    I'm cool with this. Not going to get bent out of shape like the Auburn fans were last week.
    Agreed. I think it’s the right order for the top 2. If Kentucky doesn’t have the in-game injuries, I think they win, and possibly by double figures.

    But it didn’t happen.
    Default

    Not gonna sweat it, Pearl sweats enough for all of us.
    Default NET Rankings

    RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME QUAD 1 QUAD 2 QUAD 3 QUAD 4
    1 1 Arizona Pac-12 16-1 4-1 2-0 10-0 2-1 4-0 5-0 5-0
    2 2 Gonzaga WCC 15-2 1-0 3-2 11-0 4-2 2-0 0-0 9-0
    3 3 Houston AAC 17-2 3-1 3-1 11-0 1-2 2-0 7-0 7-0
    4 4 Baylor Big 12 17-2 5-0 3-0 9-2 7-1 2-1 2-0 6-0
    5 5 Auburn SEC 18-1 5-0 3-1 10-0 5-1 5-0 5-0 3-0
    6 6 Villanova Big East 14-5 6-3 2-1 6-1 4-4 3-1 3-0 4-0
    7 7 Kansas Big 12 16-2 4-1 3-1 9-0 5-1 4-1 3-0 4-0
    8 8 Purdue Big Ten 16-3 2-2 4-0 10-1 3-2 3-1 3-0 7-0
    9 9 Kentucky SEC 15-4 2-3 1-1 12-0 2-4 2-0 2-0 9-0
    10 10 LSU SEC 15-4 1-3 4-0 10-1 4-3 3-1 4-0 4-0
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Not gonna sweat it, Pearl sweats enough for all of us.
    I cant watch a game he coaches. He seems like an animated ball of stress all game long. Sweaty ball of stress for that matter.
    Default

    Jordan Sperber had an interesting discussion with Ken Pomeroy on his Solving Basketball podcast a few days ago about the AP poll and why it's important for pollsters to avoid group think, and how metrics systems compare to human rankings, the problem with the AP poll, etc. It was a pretty good listen!
