Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Other Games: MON - 01. 24. 22

  1. Today, 07:36 PM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,955

    Default Other Games: MON - 01. 24. 22

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20124/group/50

    WCC

    San Diego @ Santa Clara - 6:00 - WCCN

    Others

    Boston College @ Wake Forest - 3:00 - ACCN

    L'ville @ Virginia - 4:00 - ESPN

    VA Tech @ UNC - 5:00 - ACCN

    #18 Texas Tech @ #7 Kansas - 6:00 - ESPN
    St. John's @ Seton Hall - 6:00 - FS1

    Arizona State @ #16 USC - 8:00 - ESPN2

    47 days until Selection Sunday
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:36 PM #2
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,955

    Default

    Arizona State's Bobby Hurley has been fined $20,000 and is suspended for Monday's game at USC for verbally confronting an official following Saturday's game at Stanford, per release.

    Jay Heath is also suspended for Monday's game.


    The GUB Resource Library: Links to: Stats, Blogs, Brackets, & More. . .

    They go to school. They do their homework. They shake hands. They say please and thank you. But once you throw that ball up, they will rip your heart out and watch you bleed. -- Jay Bilas
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules