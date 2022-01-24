Thread: Other Games: MON - 01. 24. 22

-
Other Games: MON - 01. 24. 22
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20124/group/50
WCC
San Diego @ Santa Clara - 6:00 - WCCN
Others
Boston College @ Wake Forest - 3:00 - ACCN
L'ville @ Virginia - 4:00 - ESPN
VA Tech @ UNC - 5:00 - ACCN
#18 Texas Tech @ #7 Kansas - 6:00 - ESPN
St. John's @ Seton Hall - 6:00 - FS1
Arizona State @ #16 USC - 8:00 - ESPN2
47 days until Selection Sunday
-
Arizona State's Bobby Hurley has been fined $20,000 and is suspended for Monday's game at USC for verbally confronting an official following Saturday's game at Stanford, per release.
Jay Heath is also suspended for Monday's game.
