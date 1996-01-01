Thread: Stockton's season tickets suspended due to his defiance of McCarthey mask mandate

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...-mask-mandate/
I don't expect this thread to stay open, but figured this is newsworthy.
It should stay open but someone will get butt hurt and shut it down.
It is newsworthy. And as a season ticket holder, I can confirm there are other prominent and/or well known season ticket holders who are also ignoring the mandate. And the issue of Stockton's refusal to "follow the rules" has been an ongoing topic of conversation among season ticket holders. Frankly, when I read a recent letter to the editor in the Spokesman-Review regarding certain season ticket holders going maskless, I suspected Gonzaga was going to have to have some type of response. I commend the university for making the difficult decision.
Meanwhile across town at the Spokane Arena, maskless folks are watching bull riding and drinking brewskis.
