Thread: Stockton's season tickets suspended due to his defiance of McCarthey mask mandate

  Today, 08:09 AM #1
    scrooner
    scrooner
    Default Stockton's season tickets suspended due to his defiance of McCarthey mask mandate

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...-mask-mandate/

    I don't expect this thread to stay open, but figured this is newsworthy.
  Today, 08:15 AM #2
    jbslicer
    Default

    It should stay open but someone will get butt hurt and shut it down.
  Today, 08:29 AM #3
    Section 116
    Section 116
    Default

    It is newsworthy. And as a season ticket holder, I can confirm there are other prominent and/or well known season ticket holders who are also ignoring the mandate. And the issue of Stockton's refusal to "follow the rules" has been an ongoing topic of conversation among season ticket holders. Frankly, when I read a recent letter to the editor in the Spokesman-Review regarding certain season ticket holders going maskless, I suspected Gonzaga was going to have to have some type of response. I commend the university for making the difficult decision.
  Today, 08:42 AM #4
    jbslicer
    Default

    Meanwhile across town at the Spokane Arena, maskless folks are watching bull riding and drinking brewskis.
  Today, 08:48 AM #5
    Bulldog
    Bulldog
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jbslicer View Post
    Meanwhile across town at the Spokane Arena, maskless folks are watching bull riding and drinking brewskis.
    I'm behind Stockton 100%
    "The Tipping Point - How little things can make a big difference" Malcom Gladwell

    When you're playing for the national championship, It's not a matter of life and death, it's more important than that.
  Today, 08:51 AM #6
    RenoZag
    RenoZag
    Default

    This thread should be moved to the "Gonzaga University Talk" forum, IMO
