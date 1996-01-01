Zags claim six Top-Five Finishes at Larry Wieczorek Invite

Five more all-time Top-Ten finishes

IOWA CITY, Iowa  Gonzaga women's track and field wrapped up the Iowa-hosted Larry Wieczorek Invitational with a fifth-place finish in scored events, securing six top-five finishes and five more additions to the record book. Today's results make it three consecutive indoor meets with multiple all-time top-ten finishes, with this week's competition against some of the stiffest competition the Zags have faced this year.

Freshman Ellie Armbruster claimed a program record in the Premier 600, finishing in 1:37.05 to take tenth overall. Armbruster, who previously claimed the program's indoor 400m record at the Spokane Invitational on Dec. 12 and was a part of the program record-setting DMR team at the Cougar Classic, has been a part of a program record in each meet of her collegiate career so far.

Alicia Anderson's recent hot streak continued with a third-place finish in the Premier Mile, beating her previous PR of 4:48.02 set at the Cougar Classic last weekend. In the last two meets, Anderson has run the third- and second-fastest indoor miles in program history.

In the 800m, Alyssa Bienfang took second place with a time of 2:17.08, good for the third-fastest indoor 800 in program history a week after running the sixth-fastest (2:18.21) at The Podium last Saturday.

Elisabeth Danis and Liz Hogan led the Zags in the Premier 3000m, finishing fourth and fifth with times of 9:47.40 and 9:57.85, respectively. Those times were good for sixth- and ninth-best in program history, capping off yet another historic indoor meet in the distance races.


Larry Wieczorek Invitational

Iowa City, Iowa | Jan. 21-22

Gonzaga Individual Results

600m Premier

10. Ellie Armbruster -1:37.05


800m

2. Alyssa Bienfang - 2:17.08


Mile Premier

3. Alicia Anderson - 4:48.02


3000m Premier

4. Elisabeth Danis - 9:47.40

5. Liz Hogan - 9:57.85


3000m

2. Makenna Edwards - 10:09.25

5. Lily Visser - 10:13.61

8. Kate Donaldson - 10:25.73

