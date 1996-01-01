Zags claim six Top-Five Finishes at Larry Wieczorek Invite
Five more all-time Top-Ten finishes
IOWA CITY, Iowa Gonzaga women's track and field wrapped up the Iowa-hosted Larry Wieczorek Invitational with a fifth-place finish in scored events, securing six top-five finishes and five more additions to the record book.
Today's results make it three consecutive indoor meets with multiple all-time top-ten finishes, with this week's competition against some of the stiffest competition the Zags have faced this year.
Freshman Ellie Armbruster
claimed a program record in the Premier 600, finishing in 1:37.05 to take tenth overall. Armbruster, who previously claimed the program's indoor 400m record at the Spokane Invitational on Dec. 12 and was a part of the program record-setting DMR team at the Cougar Classic, has been a part of a program record in each meet of her collegiate career so far.
Alicia Anderson's
recent hot streak continued with a third-place finish in the Premier Mile, beating her previous PR of 4:48.02 set at the Cougar Classic last weekend. In the last two meets, Anderson has run the third- and second-fastest indoor miles in program history.
In the 800m, Alyssa Bienfang
took second place with a time of 2:17.08, good for the third-fastest indoor 800 in program history a week after running the sixth-fastest (2:18.21) at The Podium last Saturday.
Elisabeth Danis
and Liz Hogan
led the Zags in the Premier 3000m, finishing fourth and fifth with times of 9:47.40 and 9:57.85, respectively. Those times were good for sixth- and ninth-best in program history, capping off yet another historic indoor meet in the distance races.
Larry Wieczorek Invitational
Iowa City, Iowa | Jan. 21-22
Gonzaga Individual Results
600m Premier
10. Ellie Armbruster -1:37.05
800m
2. Alyssa Bienfang - 2:17.08
Mile Premier
3. Alicia Anderson - 4:48.02
3000m Premier
4. Elisabeth Danis - 9:47.40
5. Liz Hogan - 9:57.85
3000m
2. Makenna Edwards - 10:09.25
5. Lily Visser - 10:13.61
8. Kate Donaldson - 10:25.73