Zags claim six Top-Five Finishes at Larry Wieczorek Invite

Today's results make it three consecutive indoor meets with multiple all-time top-ten finishes, with this week's competition against some of the stiffest competition the Zags have faced this year.Freshmanclaimed a program record in the Premier 600, finishing in 1:37.05 to take tenth overall. Armbruster, who previously claimed the program's indoor 400m record at the Spokane Invitational on Dec. 12 and was a part of the program record-setting DMR team at the Cougar Classic, has been a part of a program record in each meet of her collegiate career so far.recent hot streak continued with a third-place finish in the Premier Mile, beating her previous PR of 4:48.02 set at the Cougar Classic last weekend. In the last two meets, Anderson has run the third- and second-fastest indoor miles in program history.In the 800m,took second place with a time of 2:17.08, good for the third-fastest indoor 800 in program history a week after running the sixth-fastest (2:18.21) at The Podium last Saturday.andled the Zags in the Premier 3000m, finishing fourth and fifth with times of 9:47.40 and 9:57.85, respectively. Those times were good for sixth- and ninth-best in program history, capping off yet another historic indoor meet in the distance races.10. Ellie Armbruster -1:37.052. Alyssa Bienfang - 2:17.083. Alicia Anderson - 4:48.024. Elisabeth Danis - 9:47.405. Liz Hogan - 9:57.852. Makenna Edwards - 10:09.255. Lily Visser - 10:13.618. Kate Donaldson - 10:25.73