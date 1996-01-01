Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Gonzaga 66-SMC 53

    Default Gonzaga 66-SMC 53

    Box score here: https://smcgaels.com/sidearmstats/wbball/media
    Default

    Well I watched the whole game. Comparison BYU beat SMC 78-36, in that game #33 Bamberger (6'3") was 6-10 for 14 points. Against Zags #33 Bamberger was 8-15 scored 22 points. She wears a brace on one leg but still moves around very quickly nice cuts to the basket, still light years faster than Virjoghe even with the brace. Today none of our bigs had a answer for Bamberger. We won thats about it. Anyone else watch?
