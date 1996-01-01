-
GU WBB vs UP WBB
It was good to be back in the Kennel...
The night started out with the sound system not working properly... wondered if that was an omen
As it was... the GU Band started singing the National Anthem joined by those in attendance. WAS GREAT!!
For a 4:00 start I was pleased by the crowd including a good turnout by the students. They put it at 5100... but that had to be paid attendance . There were plenty of empty seats.
The game had plenty of great plays and not so great plays but GU WBB came away with a win against one of the better teams in the conference.
Again in this game, the team was perfect in the second half from the foul line...
I didn't want to comment on any players but decided to give AV a shout out. We need more offense from her... but she worked her butt off and contributed in many ways that are needed and that some folks don't give her credit for. She put in over 20 minutes of pretty solid BB.
While, to me, this team isn't one of our best... I think they will find ways to win. And with all the crazy things that are happening, they are working through it. Congrats to them.
Stay Positive and Play Ball!!
Go Zags!!
