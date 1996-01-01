Gonzaga vs San Francisco Post game thoughts and analysis
Gonzaga 78
San Francisco 62
A pretty good 16 point victory. San Francisco was good and very tough. May have been Gonzaga's worst offensive game this season. San Fran had two big post players that gave Timme trouble at times, however he did finish with 23 points. He had a real good second half. Holmgren, imo was the real stud tonight. I was so impressed with him. He got 22 points and scored from all over the court while hitting 2 threes. He was also the stud on D down low as usual. I'm very impressed with his game. Watson came through with another good game off the bench with 11 and Nembhard got 10. Gonzaga had a poor shooting night shooting just 47% from the field for the game and 5-18 from behind the arch. They only had 9 turnovers which was good.
The difference in the game was Gonzaga's defense. It was great seeing them play tough D after the first ten minutes. The Zags started the game off slowly getting behind early by ten points giving up many lay ups. However, as the game got going they began to toughen up and played tough D the rest of the way.
It was a good win at home and the Zag student body looked as if they had a blast. San Francisco is definitely one of our favorite opponents
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!