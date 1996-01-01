View Poll Results: BZ Bulldog of the Game: USF @ GU - 01. 20. 22 ?

  • Timme

    1 2.17%

  • Nembhard

    2 4.35%

  • Chet

    40 86.96%

  • Watson

    3 6.52%

  • Other. . .

    0 0%
Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game: USF @ GU - 01. 20. 22

    Default BZ Bulldog of the Game: USF @ GU - 01. 20. 22

    Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/statmonitr/?id=377737

    Who thinks it's a good sign when your team comes out flat, digs themselves a bit of a hole, then demonstrates the resilience to battle back and garner a win on an "off" night ?

    USF gave them a good fight. Bouyea was outstanding and the Don's defense was pretty good.

    Who gets your ballot as tonight's BZ Bulldog of the game in the 78 - 62 victory ?


    Default

    Chet
    Default

    Minnesota Fat's
    Default

    Team was stagnant when Nembhard wasn’t on the floor
    Default

    Chet was really aggressive tonight along with his usual work in the paint and elite rim protection. With Drew having difficulty with the Don's length in the paint, even getting viciously dunked on in the 1st half at one point, Chet filled that void sublimely. He is sneaky tough, gangly and frequently altering shots. Tonight he was the alpha dog.

    - Steven Wright

    - Surfmonkey89
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by hooter73 View Post
    Team was stagnant when Nembhard wasn’t on the floor
    By this logic, nemby should win every mvp of game
    Default

    Chester the Rejector
    Default

    Pretty awful for everyone but Chet tonight.
    Default

    Cast my vote for Chet. Solid performance in both halves.
    Default

    Chet had a great game yet I couldn’t help tonight but think about where we would be without Anton. He is such a valuable part of this team. Kaden is out. Ben is not ready for these kinds of minutes. Anton is the only bona fide big man after Chet and Drew.
    Default

    Voted for Chet, but I really wanted to vote for myself. Trying to watch 3 late games at once (and I have the screens to do this) is not the easiest thing to do when one is zonked out on RockStars and is used to crashing before 10 pm sometimes. But a win is a win, I don't care how ugly it was. At least I have 6 days to de-compress.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, AND WE STILL ENDED UP AT THE KENNEL !
    Default

    Chet. Played a great game all around. Not every win is going to be pretty. Credit SF, they are a great team. Score closer then the actual score imo.
    America's Team!
    Default

    although Nembhard had two turnovers, he had 7 assists, 4 rebounds (as many as Drew), 10 pts and 3 steals (more than the rest of the whole team combined). There is a reason Andrew has more minutes than any other player. In a free for all game like this his steady hand at the helm, kept us more composed than the opponent.

    Holmgren is like the boxer who keeps getting clobbered by the rough-house opponent, but keeps making the opponent score less points and lose, and keeps punching back. Gee, everytime they beat him up and banged him down, he just got an re-entered the war. Of all the games this season, this is the one where Chet went through the ritual of passage and comes out a real man. I hope he gets a massage tomorrow, I am sure his bruised body will sleep well tonight, if the pain doesn't keep him awake. Same for Drew, he kept coming back on an off night, and had most points.
