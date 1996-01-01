Thread: BZ Bulldog of the Game: USF @ GU - 01. 20. 22

Chet was really aggressive tonight along with his usual work in the paint and elite rim protection. With Drew having difficulty with the Don's length in the paint, even getting viciously dunked on in the 1st half at one point, Chet filled that void sublimely. He is sneaky tough, gangly and frequently altering shots. Tonight he was the alpha dog.
