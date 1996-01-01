This is why Gonzaga will continue to recruit blue-chip talent. It's really that simple.
I'm a wee-bit nervous as no '22 or '23 class has been signed...or even much interest given. Outside a couple recruits who aren't really vested in Gonzaga (only listing).
Theres a very real possibility we lose almost everyone next season, save Anton Watson & Kaden Perry.
We seem more behind than usual as it related to recruiting this upcoming class. This time last year looked a lot different as it relates to upcoming recruits, same with the year prior, and so on.
Timme, Hickman, Sallis, Strawther, Holmgren, et al each have a chance at professional basketball and all receiving interest, at least somewhere.
Haven't felt this weary on recruiting front maybe ever...we've always had the certainty of players returning or we have signed actual Top 100 or Top 50 recruits.
We have (1) kid for 2022...and thays if so far. And that 1 recruits is said to.need a year or two.
The Zags will always recruit good players because of the system that Few runs. What good player would not love to play in this wide open system. This the system that will always draw good players. Tommy running the Zag system at Arizona will hurt Zag recruiting somewhat. It is a lot easier to recruit at Arizona than Gonzaga. Coaches use playing in the WCC against coach Few in recruiting. They won't be able to do this against Tommy. Coach Few is great at developing average players into great ones. At Arizona Coach Lloyd will be able to recruit players that will already be great and he won't have to develop them. The Zag system is the most fun system in college basketball. I am truly supprised that other coaches haven't adopted it. Most coaches though are to arrogant to copy that offense from a little place like Gonzaga.
Our old friend Caldwell tweeted today about the goal in 2023 being Jared McCain paired with Dusty Stromer. If that happens, we will be just fine.