It's already January 2022.



I'm a wee-bit nervous as no '22 or '23 class has been signed...or even much interest given. Outside a couple recruits who aren't really vested in Gonzaga (only listing).



Theres a very real possibility we lose almost everyone next season, save Anton Watson & Kaden Perry.



We seem more behind than usual as it related to recruiting this upcoming class. This time last year looked a lot different as it relates to upcoming recruits, same with the year prior, and so on.



Timme, Hickman, Sallis, Strawther, Holmgren, et al each have a chance at professional basketball and all receiving interest, at least somewhere.



Haven't felt this weary on recruiting front maybe ever...we've always had the certainty of players returning or we have signed actual Top 100 or Top 50 recruits.



We have (1) kid for 2022...and thays if so far. And that 1 recruits is said to.need a year or two.