Thread: Miller brothers break down Gonzagas offense

    sullyzag66
    Default Miller brothers break down Gonzagas offense

    https://youtu.be/82okN8U4K9Y
    billyberu
    This is why Gonzaga will continue to recruit blue-chip talent. It's really that simple.

    Surfmonkey89
    Birddog
    That was very informative thank you very much for posting
    gueastcoast
    That was surprisingly enjoyable and insightful -- good stuff and thanks for sharing
    Therunner
    This is why Gonzaga will continue to recruit blue-chip talent. It's really that simple.

    It's already January 2022.

    I'm a wee-bit nervous as no '22 or '23 class has been signed...or even much interest given. Outside a couple recruits who aren't really vested in Gonzaga (only listing).

    Theres a very real possibility we lose almost everyone next season, save Anton Watson & Kaden Perry.

    We seem more behind than usual as it related to recruiting this upcoming class. This time last year looked a lot different as it relates to upcoming recruits, same with the year prior, and so on.

    Timme, Hickman, Sallis, Strawther, Holmgren, et al each have a chance at professional basketball and all receiving interest, at least somewhere.

    Haven't felt this weary on recruiting front maybe ever...we've always had the certainty of players returning or we have signed actual Top 100 or Top 50 recruits.

    We have (1) kid for 2022...and thays if so far. And that 1 recruits is said to.need a year or two.
    TheOtherGreatOne
    The Zags will always recruit good players because of the system that Few runs. What good player would not love to play in this wide open system. This the system that will always draw good players. Tommy running the Zag system at Arizona will hurt Zag recruiting somewhat. It is a lot easier to recruit at Arizona than Gonzaga. Coaches use playing in the WCC against coach Few in recruiting. They won't be able to do this against Tommy. Coach Few is great at developing average players into great ones. At Arizona Coach Lloyd will be able to recruit players that will already be great and he won't have to develop them. The Zag system is the most fun system in college basketball. I am truly supprised that other coaches haven't adopted it. Most coaches though are to arrogant to copy that offense from a little place like Gonzaga.
    zagfan08
    It's already January 2022.

    I'm a wee-bit nervous as no '22 or '23 class has been signed...or even much interest given. Outside a couple recruits who aren't really vested in Gonzaga (only listing).

    Theres a very real possibility we lose almost everyone next season, save Anton Watson & Kaden Perry.

    We seem more behind than usual as it related to recruiting this upcoming class. This time last year looked a lot different as it relates to upcoming recruits, same with the year prior, and so on.

    Timme, Hickman, Sallis, Strawther, Holmgren, et al each have a chance at professional basketball and all receiving interest, at least somewhere.

    Haven't felt this weary on recruiting front maybe ever...we've always had the certainty of players returning or we have signed actual Top 100 or Top 50 recruits.

    We have (1) kid for 2022...and thays if so far. And that 1 recruits is said to.need a year or two.
    We are clearly expecting to return a lot of talent in 2022, while knowing we have the transfer portal if needed. I’d guess they have a pretty good idea about who will stay and go, and the recruiting hasn’t indicated a sense of desperation. That said, Anthony Black would be really nice.

    Our old friend Caldwell tweeted today about the goal in 2023 being Jared McCain paired with Dusty Stromer. If that happens, we will be just fine.
