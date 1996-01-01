Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Good morning Zag fans. It's Game Day The greatest day of them all. Gonzaga vs San Francisco. Should be a great game, so get your Zag gear on and get ready to rock and roll. It's good to be back online after a nice vacation.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
Welcome back Reborn! I was sure the team’s mojo was going to be off last week without your game day post.
Best day of the week! Sun is shining. Just returned from the lab. Monkey clothes off, my best lucky ratty red sweatpants and Zags t-shirt on. Ready for a close game tonight. Not underestimating the Dons.
Go Zags!
Something new from Evanmiya.com: