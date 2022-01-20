Long day for Zag fans in the EST zone. . .

See the link below for the very long list of games available via ESPN+ ( featuring EWU, Montana, Idaho State, Seattle U, Dixie State, and Tarleton. . . )

WCC

USD @ BYU - 6:00 - byuTV
SCU @ SMC - 6:00 - CBSSN
USF @ GU - 8:00 - CBSSN
PEP @ LMU - 8:00 - BALLYSPTSW / WCCN / ROOT+

OTHERS

Georgetown @ Providence - 2:00 - FS1

4:00
#4 Purdue @ Indiana - FS1
SMU @ Memphis - ESPN2
WKU @ FAU - CBSSN

#16 USC @ Colorado - 4:30 - PAC12
#25 UConn @ Butler - 6:00 - FS1

#3 AZ @ Stanford - 8:00 - ESPNU
#9 UCLA @ Utah - 8:00 - FS1

Washington @ Oregon State - 8:30 - PAC12

Be careful out there.