Other Games: THUR - 01. 20. 22
Long day for Zag fans in the EST zone. . .
See the link below for the very long list of games available via ESPN+ ( featuring EWU, Montana, Idaho State, Seattle U, Dixie State, and Tarleton. . . )
WCC
USD @ BYU - 6:00 - byuTV
SCU @ SMC - 6:00 - CBSSN
USF @ GU - 8:00 - CBSSN
PEP @ LMU - 8:00 - BALLYSPTSW / WCCN / ROOT+
OTHERS
Georgetown @ Providence - 2:00 - FS1
4:00
#4 Purdue @ Indiana - FS1
SMU @ Memphis - ESPN2
WKU @ FAU - CBSSN
#16 USC @ Colorado - 4:30 - PAC12
#25 UConn @ Butler - 6:00 - FS1
#3 AZ @ Stanford - 8:00 - ESPNU
#9 UCLA @ Utah - 8:00 - FS1
Washington @ Oregon State - 8:30 - PAC12
Be careful out there.
