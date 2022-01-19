-
Other Games: WED - 01. 19. 22
4:00
#13 LSU @ Alabama - ESPN2
St. John's @ Creighton - FS1
VA Tech @ NC State - ACCN
Wake Forest @ GA Tech - ESPNU
Marquette @ #11 Villanova - 5:00 - CBSSN
#12 Kentucky @ Texas A&M - 5:30 - SECN
Iowa @ Rutgers - 5:30 - BTN
6:00
Georgia @ #2 Auburn - ESPNU
#20 Xavier @ DePaul - FS1
Virginia @ Pitt - ACCN
Be careful out there.
