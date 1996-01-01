Thread: Gonzaga Bulldogs Succeed in Classroom in Fall Term

Bulldogs Succeed in Classroom in Fall Term

All of Gonzaga's athletic programs achieved over a 3.0 GPA in the semester.GU's largest roster of women's rowing posted a 3.62 team GPA.That is roughly 58 percent of Bulldog student-athletes earning a 3.5 GPA or better. Forty-one GU student-athletes posted a perfect 4.0 GPA. The Zags' Dean's List, President's List, total honorees, and perfect 4.0's all came in at third all-time in department history.The women's tennis team's 3.73 GPA included two 4.0s, a total of five on the President's List. Leading efforts also came from women's rowing, which had 17 President's List honorees and 18 more on the Dean's List, with nine 4.0 GPA's.