Thread: Gonzaga Bulldogs Succeed in Classroom in Fall Term

Bulldogs Succeed in Classroom in Fall Term
Department posts a 3.45 combined GPA
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga student-athletes combined to post a department 3.45 grade-point average for the Fall 2021 semester, which was the second-highest fall semester average behind the Fall 2020 GPA. It marks the 12th consecutive semester with a Departmental GPA above a 3.30.
All of Gonzaga's athletic programs achieved over a 3.0 GPA in the semester.
The Zags were led by women's tennis with a team GPA of 3.73, followed closely by men's golf with a team-record 3.71 team GPA.
GU's largest roster of women's rowing posted a 3.62 team GPA.
During the fall semester, 89 student-athletes earned President's List Honors (3.85 semester GPA or higher) and 110 earned Dean's List Honors (3.5-3.84 semester GPA), which totaled 199 honorees out of Gonzaga's 340 student-athletes.
That is roughly 58 percent of Bulldog student-athletes earning a 3.5 GPA or better. Forty-one GU student-athletes posted a perfect 4.0 GPA. The Zags' Dean's List, President's List, total honorees, and perfect 4.0's all came in at third all-time in department history.
The women's tennis team's 3.73 GPA included two 4.0s, a total of five on the President's List. Leading efforts also came from women's rowing, which had 17 President's List honorees and 18 more on the Dean's List, with nine 4.0 GPA's. Gonzaga baseball had 20 President's List honorees and six on the Dean's List.