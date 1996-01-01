Results 1 to 15 of 15

Thread: 2023 SF Mookie Cook (Rivals #2 overall) has GU in his top 9

    Default 2023 SF Mookie Cook (Rivals #2 overall) has GU in his top 9



    This is cross-posted for those of you who don't visit the Whelping Box. Mods can delete whenever.
    That dreaded Arizona logo keeps showing up. He's from Oregon so hopefully that helps.
    Go Zags!!!
    From what I've been reading Kentucky (Ty Ty went to same prep school) and Oregon seem to be the biggest competition. Regardless, that is a tough list of schools to beat out.
    Tommy Lloyd is the next up and comer. He just brought the Zag system to Arizona, and you see what he is doing with it. They will be hard to beat not only with Cook, but with a lot of people, because a lot of these players listen to all that crap about Gonzaga is not that good they don't play anyone, you can't win a championship there. You hear this over and over east of the Mississippi. There are a lot of coaches that use this against the Zags when it comes to recruiting. Those coaches can't use that against Tommy and Arizona. Tommy will not only hamper Zag recruiting in the future, and a lot of other teams as well. I would think good players would love to play in this system, whether at Gonzaga or Arizona. I would love to see Tommy do well, but am a Zag fan first and foremost.
    Tommy Lloyd is the next up and comer. He just brought the Zag system to Arizona, and you see what he is doing with it. They will be hard to beat not only with Cook, but with a lot of people, because a lot of these players listen to all that crap about Gonzaga is not that good they don't play anyone, you can't win a championship there. You hear this over and over east of the Mississippi. There are a lot of coaches that use this against the Zags when it comes to recruiting. Those coaches can't use that against Tommy and Arizona. Tommy will not only hamper Zag recruiting in the future, and a lot of other teams as well. I would think good players would love to play in this system, whether at Gonzaga or Arizona. I would love to see Tommy do well, but am a Zag fan first and foremost.
    Yup - in a recruit's eyes Arizona is now everything that Gonzaga is, minus the negatives. Love the Zag's style? Come to Arizona, a school in a Power-5 conference, and play under the new hotness!
    Arizona is now everything that Gonzaga is, minus the negatives.
    I don't know how we counter this.
    Go Zags!!!
    Tommy Lloyd is the next up and comer. He just brought the Zag system to Arizona, and you see what he is doing with it. They will be hard to beat not only with Cook, but with a lot of people, because a lot of these players listen to all that crap about Gonzaga is not that good they don't play anyone, you can't win a championship there. You hear this over and over east of the Mississippi. There are a lot of coaches that use this against the Zags when it comes to recruiting. Those coaches can't use that against Tommy and Arizona. Tommy will not only hamper Zag recruiting in the future, and a lot of other teams as well. I would think good players would love to play in this system, whether at Gonzaga or Arizona. I would love to see Tommy do well, but am a Zag fan first and foremost.
    I don’t think anyone is saying you can’t win a championship at Gonzaga considering we played in two title games the last five years. No one worth anything would say that, anyway.

    I do think the WCC is going to make it hard to consistently recruit 5 stars. Unfortunately it’s just not the conference for a top tier program in the country. It was fine when we were top 20, but now we’re top 5.
    Counter with a natty!
    I don't know how we counter this.
    Maybe Tom will start recruiting overseas again, that'll level the playing field, based on his last efforts for GU.
    Maybe Tom will start recruiting overseas again, that'll level the playing field, based on his last efforts for GU.
    He only did that because he needed to. He clearly doesn't need to anymore.
    Go Zags!!!
    Thanks for posting. Check in to whelping every now and then, but no real scoops/updates since caldwell left to get paid.
    Caldwell was talking about Mookie before he left. When he was living in Oregon he came to campus on an unofficial, possibly multiple times. Would expect us to get an official visit. Don’t see a scenario where he’s in college more than one year.
    He only did that because he needed to. He clearly doesn't need to anymore.
    My pt, his last international haul for GU of Arlo, Patel, Oumar didn’t exactly set the CBB world on fire.
    My thoughts: Lloyd is basically copying and pasting the rhythms and style Few created. That’s it. We’ll see if he can make adjustments. I don’t know if he’s a good head coach, but we’ll find out in a few years.

    We know Few is supreme.
    Transfer portal has devalued 5 star high schoolers and international diamonds in the rough by a lot, IMO. I think we will reload with veteran NCAA players vs HS freshmen more and more.

    ZZ
