Thread: 2023 SF Mookie Cook (Rivals #2 overall) has GU in his top 9

Tommy Lloyd is the next up and comer. He just brought the Zag system to Arizona, and you see what he is doing with it. They will be hard to beat not only with Cook, but with a lot of people, because a lot of these players listen to all that crap about Gonzaga is not that good they don't play anyone, you can't win a championship there. You hear this over and over east of the Mississippi. There are a lot of coaches that use this against the Zags when it comes to recruiting. Those coaches can't use that against Tommy and Arizona. Tommy will not only hamper Zag recruiting in the future, and a lot of other teams as well. I would think good players would love to play in this system, whether at Gonzaga or Arizona. I would love to see Tommy do well, but am a Zag fan first and foremost.