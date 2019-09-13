Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Gonzaga's Unique Uniform?

  Today, 10:32 AM #1
    GonzaGAW
    Default Gonzaga's Unique Uniform?

    - a week or so ago i watched baylor play on t.v. and the announcer pointed out that the baylor uniforms had a little 'gold' tag sewn onto the back collar (if you will) of the uniform. they said nike for the past 10 years has sewn the 'gold' tag on the previous year's national champion's uniform.

    - then i notices gonzaga has the same sized tag on their nike uniforms, but the tag is 'silver' in color.
    - i wonder if that 'silver' tag is sewn onto only the runner up to the previous year's national title?

    - does anyone know if all nike uniforms have a tag at the neckline, on the back of the uniform? i mean maybe the silver tag is silver just because it goes well with the white uniform and if the cougars have nike uniforms they have a crimson tag on their uniforms?
  Today, 11:12 AM #2
    zagdontzig
    Default

    it's not just the previous year. If you won a title in the modern era, you have a gold tag. If you made a final four in the modern era, you have silver. I don't know if this is Nike exclusive though.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 02:41 PM #3
    RenoZag
    Default

    The gold & silver tabs were introduced by Nike for its schools in the 2019-20 season, as reported in this September 2019 article:

    https://news.sportslogos.net/2019/09...championships/


    Nike’s involvement in college athletics dates back to 1985 when the apparel company delivered team-colored Nike Dunks to numerous schools around the country as part of its “Be True To Your School” campaign. But it wasn’t until 1997 when the Arizona Wildcats became the first team outfitted in full Nike apparel and footwear to win the national championship.

    Since then, 10 Nike — or Jordan Brand — schools have won a combined 20 national titles while competitors Adidas, Reebok and Under Armour have just three total national titles during that same 23-year span.

    The gold tabs replace the iridescent triangular Nike Platinum Elite logo on the neckline, which previously denoted national championships. By comparison, programs that have appeared in the Final Four while wearing Nike apparel had a circular Nike Silver Elite logo on the neckline while teams that have not made it further than the Elite 8 have nothing.

    Keeping with the theme, teams that have reached the Final Four while wearing Nike gear will now have a silver tab on the back collar.
    Last edited by RenoZag; Today at 03:34 PM.
  Today, 03:21 PM #4
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default

    The 2017-2018 Zags wore a silver tag as shown below. I believe Nike furnished similar tags to the other 2017 Final Four participants. I thought it was only for the prior season’s Final Four teams.




    Photo credit to Slipperstillfits
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  Today, 03:37 PM #5
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Default

    I guess this is not a one year honor. I also found pictures of Brandon Clarke wearing the same silver tag as Rui in the post above. He didnt play in the season immediately following the 2017 Final Four.

    I did find a shot of Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge wearing the new back tag, so that must be the replacement for the front medallion.




    Courtesy of the Spokesman
    Gonzaga has defeated Baylor, Illinois, Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA, Arizona, Creighton, Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Iowa, West Virginia, Auburn, USC, and Washington over just the past three seasons.
  Today, 03:38 PM #6
    zagdontzig
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Martin Centre Mad Man View Post
    The 2017-2018 Zags wore a silver tag as shown below. I believe Nike furnished similar tags to the other 2017 Final Four participants. I thought it was only for the prior season’s Final Four teams.




    Photo credit to Slipperstillfits
    https://news.sportslogos.net/2019/09...championships/

    that would suggest 1) multiple teams won a national title in the previous year, and 2) Nike doesn't want to flood D1 ball with braggadocio. Nike wants wants to have its little tags everywhere. It's clearly flexing, in light of the fact that "Nike — or Jordan Brand — schools have won a combined 20 national titles while competitors Adidas, Reebok and Under Armour have just three total national titles during that same 23-year span." It's not just the year before.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 03:39 PM #7
    zagdontzig
    Default

    Sorry, posted at the same time.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
