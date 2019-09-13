Thread: Gonzaga's Unique Uniform?

Nike’s involvement in college athletics dates back to 1985 when the apparel company delivered team-colored Nike Dunks to numerous schools around the country as part of its “Be True To Your School” campaign. But it wasn’t until 1997 when the Arizona Wildcats became the first team outfitted in full Nike apparel and footwear to win the national championship.Since then, 10 Nike — or Jordan Brand — schools have won a combined 20 national titles while competitors Adidas, Reebok and Under Armour have just three total national titles during that same 23-year span.The gold tabs replace the iridescent triangular Nike Platinum Elite logo on the neckline, which previously denoted national championships. By comparison, programs that have appeared in the Final Four while wearing Nike apparel had a circular Nike Silver Elite logo on the neckline while teams that have not made it further than the Elite 8 have nothing.Keeping with the theme, teams that have reached the Final Four while wearing Nike gear will now have a silver tab on the back collar.