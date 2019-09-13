Thread: Gonzaga's Unique Uniform?

- a week or so ago i watched baylor play on t.v. and the announcer pointed out that the baylor uniforms had a little 'gold' tag sewn onto the back collar (if you will) of the uniform. they said nike for the past 10 years has sewn the 'gold' tag on the previous year's national champion's uniform.
- then i notices gonzaga has the same sized tag on their nike uniforms, but the tag is 'silver' in color.
- i wonder if that 'silver' tag is sewn onto only the runner up to the previous year's national title?
- does anyone know if all nike uniforms have a tag at the neckline, on the back of the uniform? i mean maybe the silver tag is silver just because it goes well with the white uniform and if the cougars have nike uniforms they have a crimson tag on their uniforms?