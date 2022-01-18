Thread: Team 3-Point Shooting

Our team 3pt percentage is now .368, which matches last season's percentage exactly. But I wanted to see how our primary 3pt shooters look against last year's 3pt shooters. I set a cutoff at the top 5 shooters in volume, which lines up pretty well as a cutoff for both seasons (player 6 in 2021 only played 7 min per game, and player 6 in 2022 shoots less than one 3 per game).
What we're seeing currently is a better shooting percentage from our main shooters, and a wider spread in who's doing the shooting.