Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Team 3-Point Shooting

  1. 01-18-2022, 09:01 AM #1
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,201

    Default Team 3-Point Shooting

    Our team 3pt percentage is now .368, which matches last season's percentage exactly. But I wanted to see how our primary 3pt shooters look against last year's 3pt shooters. I set a cutoff at the top 5 shooters in volume, which lines up pretty well as a cutoff for both seasons (player 6 in 2021 only played 7 min per game, and player 6 in 2022 shoots less than one 3 per game).

    What we're seeing currently is a better shooting percentage from our main shooters, and a wider spread in who's doing the shooting.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 01-18-2022, 11:53 AM #2
    Jedster
    Jedster is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    806

    Default

    Great info, thank you! I also think about this when I think about KenPom or other numbers. With the number of games where we are pulling starters the last 4-5 minutes of games, the bench players will have a small but noticeable impact on our team numbers. Looking at the offense (or lack thereof) those last couple of minutes where players are shooting threes outside the flow of offense, and then the scramble on the D end it does effect things. Same with team 3 pt percent. Other teams have blow outs too, but I think from conference play on, we have a lot more bench minutes played than most teams in the top tier.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 01-18-2022, 12:43 PM #3
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    TheOtherGreatOne is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    cave-in-rock,il
    Posts
    740

    Default

    The rotation players are starting to hit those 3s. When we are hitting those 3s, we will be almost impossible to beat.Getting better all the time, just hope we peak at tournament time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 01-18-2022, 02:04 PM #4
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,855

    Default

    Great data and insight. Love this kind of thing. Team has made 10+ 3's in the past 3 games. Confidence is growing.

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 01-18-2022, 03:23 PM #5
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,855

    Default

    SSF posted an excellent article this AM about Zags' 3 point shooting.....

    https://www.slipperstillfits.com/202...7pmFXc7ahZ_vZg

    "The Zags offense is still driven by two-point shots. Those field goals account for over half of their total attempts, which have been a pretty consistent trademark for the teams in recent years with the likes of Drew Timme and Filip Petrusev operating in the post. However, if a two-point reliant offense suddenly starts draining the three-pointers they werent earlier in the year, then, as we saw, the Zags offense goes from being merely elite to beyond elite."

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. 01-18-2022, 03:33 PM #6
    matt trick
    matt trick is offline Redshirt
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Posts
    20

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TheOtherGreatOne View Post
    The rotation players are starting to hit those 3s. When we are hitting those 3s, we will be almost impossible to beat.Getting better all the time, just hope we peak at tournament time.
    Everyone is on the upswing but Strawther, and he's got the most volume, so I'm not terribly worried about him. I imagine with slightly better shot selection, he could be pushing 40% as well.

    Interesting note, but after starting a combined 0-9 in the first three games, Timme (4/10) and Watson (3/6) have been quite good with very, very limited shots. Maybe I don't need to cringe when those two guys take open threes.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules