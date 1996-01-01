Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Weir?

  1. Yesterday, 05:11 PM #1
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,252

    Default Weir?

    What happened to Larry Weir pod?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 05:22 PM #2
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,186

    Default

    That's a good question - he was posting every couple of days and it stopped on December 15th. He's still active on Twitter, and I just found this:

    https://twitter.com/PressBoxSpokane/...41329032118275

    "Most of the "more" consists of news that this podcast will take a hiatus until January. I thank you for finding this podcast in a sea of them and listening. After the first of the year, we'll figure out whether I will return as host or if it will live on with another host."
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 05:23 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    20,252

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    That's a good question - he was posting every couple of days and it stopped on December 15th.
    Yes, without notice. It was a good, objective pod, with Meehan on Monday, etc.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules