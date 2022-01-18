-
Other Games - TUE - 01. 18. 22
Full Slate: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...20118/group/50
#5 Baylor @ West Virginia - 2:00 - ESPN2
4:00
#7 Kansas @ Oklahoma - ESPN
IUPUI @ #19 Ohio State - BTN
Butler @ #25 UConn - FS1
Davidson @ VCU - CBSSN
So. Carolina @ Arkansas - SECN
Missouri @ Ole Miss - ESPNU
Maryland @ Michigan - ESPN2
USF @ #10 Houston - 5:00 - ESPN+
#22 Loyola -CHI @ Evansville - 5:00 - ESPN+
Kansas State @ #23 Texas - 5:30 - LONG
6:00
#6 Duke @ Florida State - ESPN
#8 Wisconsin @ N'westn = BTN
#15 Iowa State @ #18 Texas Tech - ESPNU
#24 Tennessee @ Vandy - SECN
Clemson @ Syracuse - ACCN
Air Force @ Boise State - CBSSN
Be careful out there.
