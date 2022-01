247's #70 player and #9 center (ranked higher in the composite): https://247sports.com/Player/Jazz-Gardner-46114377/ 7-foot, decent handles, shoots the 3 and passes well. He mentioned Gonzaga was in contact last summer, and he seems like the kind of versatile big we like in our system.Here are some highlights from a 33pt game he had a couple of weeks ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsMadL6C5mU