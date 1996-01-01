Thread: Week 11 Rankings

Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
    katman50
    We shall see tomorrow. Don't know how closely voters study the metrics. I welcome input on both sides. I still say Auburn gets the nod by the voters. Really, who cares? I am happy with #2. Just want our boys to keep winning.
    Hoopaholic
    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    I think Bama is playing is much so worse than they were a month ago (5 losses in last 8 games), that I don't put as much value on Auburn's recent win. JD Davidson hit 4 3's against us in Seattle including that late dagger. He has made a total of 3 more in the subsequent 9 games. Exemplifies the reason I think voters should value predictive metrics.

    FWIW, Gary Parrish at CBS sports agrees with you but for the wrong reason, IMO...

    "Voters who rely almost strictly on computer numbers will likely put the Zags No. 1 considering Mark Few's team holds the top spot in most computers  among them the NET, KenPom, BPI, Sagarin and Torvik. But if the goal is to reward the team that has accomplished the most through the first 10 weeks of this season, Auburn should move to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in school history. Bruce Pearl's Tigers have the best body of work."

    "Body of work" is flawed because it is predictably biased in favor of power conference schools which is why RPI is such a flawed metric. By way of example, Auburn is #1 in RPI right now and GU is tied with Duke for #31. Do we really think there are 30 better teams than Duke and GU? Of course not. Then why should we believe Auburn is #1?

    The reason this is a fun discussion is because there are two potentially valid perspectives. Just happen to think mine is right

    ZZ
    I dont see how body of work can be flawedif we had won one of the two we dropped there would be no discussion. Got to take care of whats in front of you each game day
    titopoet
    AP is just a opinion beauty contest. The real ranking is the NET which the committee uses for overall seeding and GU is number one. Also, Auburn is good and peaking now (too early ... maybe) but Tommy's team will be better in the end. GU is growing, which is scary. AP will come around if GU stays the course.
    HenneZag
    How about we just find a way to play Auburn this week and put this discussion to bed. I would love to beat down sly Pearl. Wishful thinking.
