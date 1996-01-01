Thread: Week 11 Rankings

I dont see how body of work can be flawed
if we had won one of the two we dropped there would be no discussion. Got to take care of whats in front of you each game day
I think Bama is playing is much so worse than they were a month ago (5 losses in last 8 games), that I don't put as much value on Auburn's recent win. JD Davidson hit 4 3's against us in Seattle including that late dagger. He has made a total of 3 more in the subsequent 9 games. Exemplifies the reason I think voters should value predictive metrics.
FWIW, Gary Parrish at CBS sports agrees with you
but for the wrong reason, IMO...
"Voters who rely almost strictly on computer numbers will likely put the Zags No. 1 considering Mark Few's team holds the top spot in most computers among them the NET, KenPom, BPI, Sagarin and Torvik. But if the goal is to reward the team that has accomplished the most through the first 10 weeks of this season, Auburn should move to No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in school history. Bruce Pearl's Tigers have the best body of work."
"Body of work" is flawed because it is predictably biased in favor of power conference schools which is why RPI is such a flawed metric. By way of example, Auburn is #1 in RPI right now and GU is tied with Duke for #31. Do we really think there are 30 better teams than Duke and GU? Of course not. Then why should we believe Auburn is #1?
The reason this is a fun discussion is because there are two potentially valid perspectives. Just happen to think mine is right
