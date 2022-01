Thread: Week 11 Rankings

I think Bama is playing is much so worse than they were a month ago (5 losses in last 8 games), that I don't put as much value on Auburn's recent win. JD Davidson hit 4 3's against us in Seattle including that late dagger. He has made a total of 3 more in the subsequent 9 games. Exemplifies the reason I think voters should value predictive metrics.FWIW, Gary Parrish at CBS sports agrees with you but for the wrong reason, IMO..."Body of work" is flawed because it is predictably biased in favor of power conference schools which is why RPI is such a flawed metric. By way of example, Auburn is #1 in RPI right now and GU is tied with Duke for #31. Do we really think there are 30 better teams than Duke and GU? Of course not. Then why should we believe Auburn is #1?The reason this is a fun discussion is because there are two potentially valid perspectives. Just happen to think mine is rightZZ