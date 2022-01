Originally Posted by ZAGS ATTACK BASKET Originally Posted by

Gonzaga to play San Francisco on Thursday

The Zags will make up one of the key games on the conference slate.

By Peter Woodburn@wernies Jan 16, 2022, 10:01am PST

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and San Francisco Dons will reportedly play each other on Thursday, a make-up for a game previously cancelled due to COVID.



The game is in the Kennel 8:00PM on the CBS Sports Network, 20 January, Thursday.